Subsentio Becomes Employee-Owned Through ESOP Transition

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsentio, a leading provider of lawful intercept and subpoena compliance solutions for the telecommunications industry, is proud to announce its transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), marking a historic milestone in the company's 21-year journey.

Founded in 2004, Subsentio has remained steadfast in its mission to support law enforcement through secure, compliant electronic surveillance solutions. With this transition, Subsentio becomes 100% employee-owned, reinforcing its commitment to the people who have built and sustained its success.

"This is the most significant transaction in our company's history," said Steve Bock, Founder of Subsentio. "We didn't start Subsentio to get rich—we started it to help save lives and assist our clients with complex compliance requirements. Every employee has embraced that mission, and now they will share in the financial rewards of ownership without having to invest money."

The ESOP structure ensures that Subsentio's culture, values, and mission remain intact while empowering employees to directly benefit from the company's growth. Over time, the plan is expected to create generational wealth for staff, recognizing their dedication and sacrifices in building a company that serves a vital public safety role.

Subsentio's value lies not only in its technology expertise but in the deep and unwavering commitment of its team. As an ESOP, the company is positioned to further enhance its service offerings while maintaining the integrity and responsiveness that clients and law enforcement agencies have come to rely on.

"This transition is about stewardship," Bock added. "It's about ensuring the continuation of the legacy of helping save lives and seeking justice for generations to come. By partnering with Perpetuate Capital, a specialized private-credit firm, we were able to accomplish a value-based transaction while maintaining Subsentio's independence, unique culture, and rewarding employees with ownership interest."

Subsentio's ESOP announcement comes at a time of increasing demand for lawful intercept services, particularly among communication services providers facing evolving regulatory requirements. With its experienced staff and scalable solutions, Subsentio remains at the forefront of helping service providers navigate complex compliance landscapes.

Subsentio is a trusted partner to telecommunications providers and law enforcement agencies, offering secure, compliant solutions for lawful intercept and subpoena compliance. With a team of seasoned professionals, Subsentio continues to lead the industry in technical excellence and legal integrity.

