Substance Abuse Treatment Market Report 2022: Emerging Number of Treatment Centers With Partnerships With Private Recovery Facilities Presents Opportunities

The Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 6,432.51 million in 2022, USD 7,044.96 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.95% to reach USD 13,743.20 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Cases of Tobacco Addiction Across the Globe

Increasing Patient Awareness and Higher Treatment Seeking Rate

Favorable Efforts from the Governments to Curb the Use of These Substances

Restraints

Relatively High Cost of the Treatment and Poor Treatment Compliance

Opportunities

Emerging Number of Treatment Centers With Partnerships With Private Recovery Facilities

Growing Introduction of New Products and Therapy Coupled With Better Reimbursement Options

Challenges

Increasing Cases of Discontinuation of Behavioral Therapies and Patients Opt for Outpatient Care.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Substance Abuse Type, the market is studied across Alcohol Addiction, Cocaine, Marijuana, and Nicotine Addiction.

Based on Product, the market is studied across Behavioral Treatment and Drugs. The Drugs is is further studied across Acamprosate, Buprenorphine, Bupropion, Disulfiram, Methadone, Naltrexone, and Varenicline.

Based on Treatment Option, the market is studied across Group Counseling, In-patient Treatment, Individualized Drug Counseling, Long-Term Residential Treatment, Outpatient Treatment Programs, and Short-Term Residential Treatment.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?



AbbVie Inc.

Accord Healthcare Limited

Alkermes PLC

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioCorRx, Inc.

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Indivior

LFB Group

Mallinckrodt LLC

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

