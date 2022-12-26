Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States

More than 100 dealer-run stores wind down operations in 36 states, offering approximately $40 million in inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidation sales are underway at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico—an opportunity for shoppers to find discounts on name-brand home appliances, tools, lawn and garden items and other inventory worth approximately $40 million.

Joint-venture partners Tiger Capital Group, SB360 Capital Partners and B. Riley Retail Solutions (a division of B. Riley Financial) are professionally managing the wind-down sales, working hand-in-hand with Sears Hometown dealers and associates across the country.

Hoffman Estates, IL-based Sears Authorized Hometown Stores, LLC, and affiliated debtor Sears Hometown, Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on December 12 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

"This truly is an extraordinary buying opportunity for communities across America," noted Arnold L. Jacobs, Executive Managing Director, Tiger Capital Group. "These 8,000 to 10,000 square-foot stores are filled with in-demand tools and home appliances. It's everything from Craftsman socket sets, Workpro power tools and Kenmore washing machines, to Honda riding lawnmowers, Eureka vacuum cleaners and DieHard tool cabinets. As compared to the original price, the discounts are as high as 40 percent. That can go even higher in the case of floor models and scratch-and-dent items."

"Shoppers who acquire higher-ticket items such as riding lawn mowers or home appliances will still be able to protect those investments by purchasing an additional, third-party warranty," said Billy Nichols, Senior Vice President and Director of Merchandising for B. Riley Retail Solutions. "While the joint venture partners are managing the sales, local Sears Hometown dealers and associates will be on hand to provide advice and answer any questions consumers might have."

"These sales also come at a time of high inflation and continuing supply-chain disruptions, making them all the more relevant for American consumers," added Siegfried A. Schaffer, Chief Operating Officer of SB360. "The home appliances, tools and other products sold by Sears Hometown are everyday necessities for most households, and with today's economic environment, every bit helps."

Gift cards will continue to be honored during the store-closing sales, which will be conducted during regular business hours at all 115 stores.

The sales are underway in Alabama (6 stores), Arkansas (12), Arizona (1), California (6), Colorado (2), Delaware (1), Florida (4), Georgia (5), Iowa (3), Idaho (2), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kansas (5), Kentucky (5), Louisiana (2), Maryland (1), Maine (2), Michigan (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (3), Mississippi (5), Montana (1), North Carolina (3), Nebraska (4), New Mexico (3), New York (3), Ohio (1), Oklahoma (2), Oregon (4), Pennsylvania (3), Puerto Rico (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (8), Vermont (2), Washington (1), Wisconsin (4) Wyoming (1).

The full list of stores is available here:

https://www.searshometownstores.com/store-list

