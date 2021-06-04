Substation Automation Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Offering, Type, Installation Type, End-use Industry, Component, Communication and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Substation Automation Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (Transmission, Distribution), Installation Type, End-use Industry, Component, Communication, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global substation automation market size is estimated to be USD 39.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 54.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the surging requirement to retrofit conventional substations, increasing investments in smart cities and smart grid infrastructure development projects, and increasing focus on upgrading IEC 61850 standard to resolve interoperability issue among intelligent electronic devices deployed in substations.

COVID-19 sent both demand-side and supply-side shocks across the global economy. Leading substation automation product and solution providers, such as Cisco (US) and Schneider Electric (France), have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic. Both companies have reported a decline of approximately 15% and 13%, respectively, in their 2020 half-year revenue compared to the previous year. The impact of COVID-19 may last until June 2021. The situation is almost similar in both emerging and developed economies. As of January 2021, the US and India became the worst COVID-hit countries. Several renewable energy projects in the above-mentioned regions were delayed because of the reduction in power demand from various end-user industries. With the decrease in power demand, it is estimated that there would be negligible investments from the utilities for building new power plants.

Services: The fastest growing offering segment of the substation automation market.

The high growth potential of the market can be attributed to the rapid increase in the number of projects pertaining to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. For instance, Sun Tech Power Holdings (China), a producer of solar modules, plans to invest more in solar energy projects to meet the growing demand for energy with the rapid urbanization in China. Several power-generating companies in China, such as State Grid Corporation of China, China Three Gorges Corporation, and State Power Investment Corporation, are working on 25 wind turbine contracts worth nearly USD 586 billion to generate power.

In September 2018, Siemens Energy received an order to design, supply, and build the grid connection for the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm by Germany-based Innogy SE. In February 2020, Hitachi ABB Power Grids' substation won a contract by Enel Green Power to deliver emission-free solar power to Brazil's 500 kilovolts (kV) transmission network. These projects would bring great prospects for installation, commissioning, and maintenance services.

Utilities: The largest segment of substation automation market, by end-user industry.

The utilities industry is one of the booming application areas of substation automation solutions owing to the high demand for modernization of existing grid infrastructure and installation of smart grids. Growing number of utilities have implemented Internet Protocol (IP) wireless communication technology in substations that enhance the operating efficiency of the substation automation system by providing data related to the current status or condition of equipment, fault classification statistics, and information useful for preventive maintenance of the equipment.

Government bodies, in coordination with privately owned utility companies, are setting up smart substations in several countries to meet the power demand from consumers, as well as for the security of the power supply. For example, Hitachi ABB Power Grids is supporting Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) by utilizing ABB Ability-enabled technology in smart substations owned by MSETCL. This technology will be a crucial component of next-generation grids in the country.

North America is leading the substation automation market, globally, by market share, in 2020

Based on region, North America dominated the substation automation market in 2020. The commanding position of North America can be contributed to several funding programs introduced by the US and Canadian governments for the modernization of power grids. North American governments are also providing funds to deploy modern technologies in the energy & power sector, which would help the region transit to smarter, stronger, and efficient electric grid systems. Aging grid infrastructure, coupled with stringent government policies regarding the adoption of sustainable power technologies, contributes to the growth of the substation automation market in North America.

Several grid modernization projects have been undertaken in the region in the past few years. For instance, in September 2019, Schneider Electric was awarded a contract by BASF (Germany), the largest chemical company in the world, to implement EcoStruxure Asset Advisor in its new electrical substation in Beaumont, Texas. EcoStruxure Asset Advisor evaluates live data from the user's critical connected assets and applies advanced analytics to identify potential threats.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Substation Automation Market

4.2 Substation Automation Market, by End-User Industry

4.3 Substation Automation Market, by Installation Type

4.4 Substation Automation Market, by Utilities Industry

4.5 Substation Automation Market, by Offering and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in Smart Cities and Smart Grid Infrastructure Development Projects

5.2.1.2 Escalating Demand for Data Centers to Support Rapidly Expanding Digital Activities Due to COVID-19-Led Lockdown Globally

5.2.1.3 Surging Requirement to Retrofit Conventional Substations

5.2.1.4 Rising Use of Digital Technology to Improve Grid Efficiency in Smart Cities

5.2.1.5 Increasing Focus on Upgrading Iec 61850 Standard to Resolve Interoperability Issue Among Intelligent Electronic Devices Deployed in Substations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Installation Cost of IEDs in Substations

5.2.2.2 Huge Requirement for Tremendous Capital Investment for Deployment of Wireless Sensor Networks in Substations for Oil and Gas Facilities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Huge Prospects for Substation Automation Market Due to Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy Projects to Meet Growing Energy Demand

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Vulnerability of Smart Substations to Cyber Attacks

5.2.4.2 Slowdown in Power Generation Industry with Outbreak of COVID-19

5.3 Price Trend Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Update

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Case Study Analysis

6 Components of Substation Automation System

7 Substation Automation Market, by Offering

8 Substation Automation Market, by Type

9 Substation Automation Market, by Installation Type

10 Communication Technologies Used in Substation Automation Systems

11 Substation Automation Market, by End-User Industr

12 Substation Automation Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Hitachi Abb Power Grids

14.2.2 Siemens Energy

14.2.3 General Electric

14.2.4 Cisco

14.2.5 Schneider Electric

14.2.6 Eaton Corporation

14.2.7 Honeywell

14.2.8 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

14.2.9 Novatech Automation

14.2.10 CG Power and Industrial Solutions

14.3 Other Important Players

14.3.1 Itron

14.3.2 Igrid T&D

14.3.3 Cadillac Automation and Controls

14.3.4 Tekvel

14.3.5 Trilliant

14.3.6 Encore Networks

14.3.7 Cross Canyon Engineering

14.3.8 Power System Engineering

14.3.9 Venson Electric

14.3.10 Sae-It Systems

14.3.11 Arteche

14.3.12 Sisco

14.3.13 MB Control and Systems

14.3.14 Teslatech

14.3.15 Selta

15 Appendix

