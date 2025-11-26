Subtle Medical Doubles Growth; Showcases New Releases and Strengthened Partnerships at RSNA 2025

Subtle's Latest Solutions Set New Benchmarks for AI-powered Acceleration, Image Quality, and Organization

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leader in AI technology for faster and higher quality medical imaging, is set to showcase its latest innovations at the 2025 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference. The company recently announced doubling their growth in 2025, now with over 1,000 scanners deployed with Subtle's software worldwide.

Subtle Medical delivers an industry-leading portfolio of third-party image enhancement solutions. The Subtle-ELITE™ Suite – SubtleHD™, SubtleSYNTH™, and SubtleALIGN™ – accelerates MRI and elevates image quality, reducing scan times by up to 80% and helping increase diagnostic confidence. Global adoption of SubtlePET™ continues to grow, enabling faster, lower-dose PET imaging.

Subtle's solutions are commercially available in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Brazil, and other markets worldwide. They are already helping leading health systems revive existing scanner fleets with faster throughput, sharper image quality, and better patient experience – all without new hardware. The company will highlight their expansion into CT imaging, extending the same benefits across three modalities.

In addition, Subtle will also showcase the company's vision for their new AI Imaging Hub: a unified agentic AI infrastructure that ingests multimodality data, accelerates and enhances imaging, and organizes outputs for downstream use—delivering more consistent studies, streamlined reading workflows, and actionable insights for radiologists and AI applications alike. New products in production include AI-powered image quality checks, naming standardization, perfect image reformats, and a performance insights dashboard.

Attend Subtle Medical's RSNA 2024 Events:

Monday, Dec. 1 at 3pm: AI Theatre presentation by Subtle Medical ( RSVP )

) Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 12pm: Lunch and Learn ( RSVP required )

Partnerships Highlights

Bracco Imaging: Co-developed with Subtle Medical, AiMIFY™ is the first and only AI program cleared by the FDA that selectively amplifies brain lesion MR image contrast. Using Subtle's exclusive AI technology, the software increases lesion conspicuity in contrast-enhanced brain MRI, providing up to double the visibility of FDA-approved Gd doses. It is now commercially available in the US, EU, and Brazil. (Sold by Bracco)

Bayer Pharmaceuticals: Bayer and Subtle Medical recently announced positive findings from their POC clinical trial with SubtleGAD™, an AI-enabled algorithm aiming to synthesize full-dose contrast-enhanced images by enhancing contrast signals in MRI using a reduced contrast agent dose, with the goal to generate diagnostic-quality images. In 2025, they announced the decision to move forward with the next phase of the joint development.

NVIDIA: Subtle will share its new vision-language foundation model for MRI data at RSNA, powered by NVIDIA. A member of the NVIDIA Inception program for startups, Subtle received early access to the NVIDIA Inception DG Cloud program with NVIDIA Brev clusters. The model was pretrained on ~500k scans in 23 hours using eight NVIDIA Hopper GPUs and cut fine-tuning on 50k labeled cases from 4.4h to 0.5h (~9× faster than the company's internal stack), achieving >99% accuracy on around 1000 brain MRIs and >98% across 1500+ multi-anatomy cases—halving training times overall and accelerating innovation.

Strategic Radiology: Subtle joined Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of independent, physician-owned radiology practices (47 groups, 2,200+ radiologists) united to keep radiology independent and elevate quality through collaboration and shared best practices. The Subtle portfolio is offered to members at a special rate.

Advantages of Subtle Medical's AI-Powered Imaging Solutions:

AI-Powered Image Acquisition : Accelerates the imaging process to serve more patients, with enhanced workflow efficiency while dramatically improving image quality for diagnostic confidence.

: Accelerates the imaging process to serve more patients, with enhanced workflow efficiency while dramatically improving image quality for diagnostic confidence. Workflow Improvement Across All Scanners : Vendor-neutral software that improves image quality for both regular and accelerated protocols.

: Vendor-neutral software that improves image quality for both regular and accelerated protocols. Increased Efficiency and Capacity : Higher scan capacity and reduced wait times, enabling more patient throughput.

: Higher scan capacity and reduced wait times, enabling more patient throughput. Enhanced Patient Experience : Shorter exam times preferred by patients, especially those requiring repeat imaging.

: Shorter exam times preferred by patients, especially those requiring repeat imaging. Extended Scanner Life: Virtually upgrades existing equipment to extend scanner usage without the need for new and expensive scanner upgrades and purchases.

Visit Subtle Medical at RSNA 2024

Subtle Medical invites all conference attendees to visit their Booth #4724 in the AI Showcase and schedule an onsite demo to experience these solutions firsthand.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered imaging solutions, optimizing scan efficiency and image quality across radiology. Recognized by TIME as a World's Top Healthcare Company (2025) and multiple times as a CB Insights GenAI 50, Digital Health 150, and Top AI 100 company, Subtle Medical is committed to transforming medical imaging through responsible and intelligent software. The company's solutions are deployed on over 1000 scanners worldwide, helping imaging centers and hospitals deliver faster scans, improve image quality, and enhance patient care without the need for new hardware. Learn more at www.subtlemedical.com.

Media Contact:

Anna Menyhart-Borroni

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.