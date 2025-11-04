Subtle Medical Enters UK Market to Drive Faster, Higher Quality MRI with SubtleHD™

AI-powered MRI enhancement now available to UK providers to improve scan speed, image quality, and operational efficiency

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, the market leader in AI-powered image acceleration and enhancement, today announced that it has received EU MDR CE Marking and successfully registered to enter the United Kingdom market. With this milestone, SubtleHD™ is now commercially available across the UK.

UK imaging services continue to face growing demand and resource pressures. SubtleHD helps imaging teams boost efficiency and image quality through a vendor-neutral software solution that deploys easily with existing scanners, optimising performance and reducing wait times without additional hardware.

SubtleHD™ uses deep learning to enhance MRI image quality beyond standard of care and accelerate up to 80% faster scan acquisition, helping radiology providers reduce MRI backlogs, increase usage on currently operating magnets, and improve the patient experience with shorter scan times. As a vendor-neutral software, SubtleHD integrates seamlessly into current workflows and extends the life and performance of existing MRI scanners, a significant advantage in markets where access to new imaging equipment may be limited.

"Our entry into the UK market marks an exciting step in Subtle Medical's global growth," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer of Subtle Medical. "We're proud to bring SubtleHD's proven technology to more radiology departments and imaging providers, helping them achieve higher-quality imaging and more efficient operations through AI innovation."

Subtle Medical's AI solutions for MRI and PET are currently deployed in over one thousand hospitals and imaging centers worldwide, supporting radiology teams in improving image quality, accelerating scans, and optimizing patient care.

