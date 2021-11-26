Subtle Medical to Become the First Partner Siemens Healthineers Welcomes on Board Their New Open Recon¹ Interface

This milestone marks how powerful collaborations are between AI innovators and scanner manufacturers for better imaging. Tweet this

"We are proud to become the first AI technology company Siemens Healthineers has entrusted for their innovative new Open Recon interface," said Dr. Ajit Shankaranarayanan, Chief Product Officer at Subtle Medical. "This milestone marks how powerful collaborations are between AI innovators and scanner manufacturers in order to provide the most robust imaging solutions to providers and the best care possible to patients worldwide."

Healthcare systems have long aspired to be patient-centric, and patients have evolved their sense of what a positive experience should be. Artificial intelligence has proven to be a promising tool to enable improved patient comfort with faster imaging exams along with higher quality imaging to support more timely and accurate diagnosis. Subtle Medical's deep learning-powered SubtleMR™ improves the image quality of accelerated MRI scans, enabling both a better patient experience and more efficient MRI program. The technology is generalizable for the majority of body parts and sequences. Both companies are looking forward to the new partnership.

"Our commercial teams could not be more delighted with this new partnership. The combination of Subtle Medical's unique AI software tools with the state-of-the-art MRI scanners of Siemens Healthineers will allow radiologists and radiographers to fully realize the clinical and operational benefits of Subtle Medical's AI solutions worldwide," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical.

Subtle Medical's suite of clinically validated AI-powered software solutions, SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, increase the efficiency of image capture by improving the quality of both accelerated and low dose imaging. Subtle's solutions are compatible with all scanner models and field strengths so institutions can see the benefit across their entire scanner fleet. Meet with Subtle Medical at RSNA 2021.

