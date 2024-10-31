Suburban Propane and American Red Cross Team Up with Coppin State University to Raise Sickle Cell Awareness and Collect Blood in Baltimore

BALTIMORE and WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, partnered with the American Red Cross and Coppin State University in Baltimore on October 30th to host a blood donation event focused on raising awareness of sickle cell disease, and the urgent need for donations. This collaboration brings local communities together to support those impacted by the disease and increase vital blood donations for those in need.

Sickle cell disease disproportionately affects individuals in black and brown communities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 365 African American births in the United States are diagnosed with sickle cell disease, making awareness and community support essential in combating its effects and managing the condition. Patients with sickle cell disease may require up to 100 units of blood annually to manage complications associated with their condition. This staggering statistic highlights the urgent need for donors to step forward to help their neighbors.

"Blood donation is crucial as we strive to educate our communities about the disease and its transfusion requirements. Each patient requires a significant amount of blood annually to manage complications, highlighting the pressing demand for donors, particularly from the black and brown communities, who are more likely to be a match," said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "Every donation can transform lives by providing essential support to those fighting this disease. Together, we can ensure that individuals receive the critical transfusions necessary to enhance their quality of life."

"Sickle cell disease is the most common genetic blood disorder in the U.S., and regular blood transfusions are critical to manage extreme pain and life-threatening complications. It is estimated that over 100,000 people have sickle cell disease and may require frequent blood transfusions throughout their lifetime — as many as 100 units of blood per patient each year. For patients with sickle cell disease, blood donors who are Black are almost three times more likely to be a match for the blood most commonly needed, compared with donors who are not Black or African American," said Jodi Zand, Red Cross Regional Donor Services Executive. "We are proud to partner with wonderful organizations like Suburban Propane and

Coppin State University to help alleviate the pain and suffering of sickle cell disease. People who want to donate should go to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

