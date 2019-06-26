Suburban Propane Announces a Brand Refresh: Three Pillars of the Suburban Propane Experience

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., (NYSE:SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, today announced a refresh of its core brand elements. Set to begin roll-out in the summer of 2019, Suburban Propane's brand refresh is focused on three essential pillars:

Suburban Commitment: Showcasing Suburban Propane's 90-year plus legacy, unwavering commitment to the highest standards for safety and the peace of mind that comes from the flexibility, reliability and dependability that underscores its commitment to excellence in customer service will take center stage in this pillar. Supported by the tagline, "Delivering excellence locally, backed by our strong national presence," this pillar harnesses the Partnership's dedication to providing the highest quality service to its customers.

SuburbanCares: Highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to the local communities across its footprint, as well as the many employee-focused initiatives that make Suburban Propane a great place to work. This pillar is supported by the tagline, "SuburbanCares about our people and the communities we serve." Suburban Propane has an unparalleled record of employee longevity supported by its devotion to career development, and a rich tradition of community involvement demonstrated through its national partnership with the American Red Cross and countless local community sponsorships and events.

Go Green with Suburban Propane: The Partnership will continue to promote the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane gas as a bridge to a green energy future. This pillar is supported by the tagline, "Serving communities today, leading the way to a sustainable tomorrow." Propane is non-toxic, produces virtually no sulphur – a primary cause of the greenhouse effect – and, as a motor fuel, emits 60% to 70% less smog producing hydrocarbons than traditional gasoline and diesel fuels.

In making the announcement, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Stivala said, "At Suburban Propane, we are extremely proud of our more than 90-year legacy as leaders in the propane industry. Our long history of success is reflective of our business motto – "Our Business is Customer Satisfaction" -- and through our recognizable logo. This brand refresh does not change or replace these time honored brand images for Suburban Propane, rather these new brand elements will help emphasize our commitment to excellence for the comfort and safety of our customers, our devotion to our dedicated employees to provide for their safety and career development, our philanthropic efforts to give back to the communities we serve and the inherent environmental benefits of using propane as a cleaner energy source for numerous applications."

The pillars will be rolled out through a strategic 360-degree approach; including, but not limited to, updates to the Partnership's websites and social media channels, targeted partnerships in both hyper-local and national markets and consistent messaging updates to revolutionize and streamline day-to-day business activities.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations in 41 states.

