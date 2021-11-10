Suburban Propane Announces Launch of Homesential Home Protection Program in New Jersey

Homesential is disrupting the home warranty industry with an innovative offering that allows consumers to build their own coverage bundle with simple 1-2-3 pricing, no deductibles, no fees on service calls and no out-of-pocket payments for covered repairs. Homesential will offer three coverages that homeowners deem most essential: heating, air conditioning and interior electrical. When these systems experience a failure, homeowners need a resolution quickly. Each coverage type has the same low monthly cost, and customers not only save by bundling two or more together, but get the added benefit of aggregating the annual coverage limit under the warranty.

The launch includes a sponsorship of Rutgers Athletics and its new brand ambassador Eric LeGrand, a Rutgers alumnus and noted philanthropist. The sponsorship will run through 2023 and will include stadium signage, as well as radio and digital ads throughout the men's football and men's and women's basketball seasons.

"Suburban Propane is thrilled to join Rutgers Athletics, for the launch of Homesential, a new home-warranty product in our home state of New Jersey," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "It's an honor to work with Rutgers inspirational alumnus Eric LeGrand at this top-rated national university. We wish the Scarlet Knights continued success this season and beyond."

"Rutgers Athletics welcomes Homesential to our family of partners, and we are certainly proud that such an innovative company has come on board. We look forward to working with the Homesential team for many years to come," said Ryan Gottlieb, Associate Athletic Director, Rutgers University.

In addition, Homesential has inked a partnership with Eric LeGrand to serve as brand ambassador. In October of 2010, Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand sustained a spinal cord injury at his C3 and C4 vertebrae during a fourth quarter play at MetLife Stadium. Since then, LeGrand has been a leader and advocate for those living with spinal cord injuries.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Homesential team, especially right here in New Jersey. It is very important that our home equipment is working up to par, but if there is an issue, knowing that there is a solution with Homesential is a breath of fresh air," said Eric LeGrand.

Homesential will pay homage to LeGrand's retired jersey number by donating $52 to Team LeGrand, LeGrand's non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for the Christopher & Dana Reeves Foundation, for every turnover that the Rutgers football team's defense secures this season.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

