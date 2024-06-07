Suburban Propane Celebrates World Caring Day and World LPG Day with Community Initiatives and Clean-Up Efforts Across the U.S.

Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center: Joined forces with Historic Tours of America to support the Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center (LMCC) to help preserve African American history in St. Augustine, Florida

Joined forces with Historic Tours of America to support the Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center (LMCC) to help preserve African American history in American Red Cross & The Links, Inc.: Teamed up with the American Red Cross and The Links, Inc., to commemorate the contributions of Dr. Charles R. Drew , an innovator in the realm of blood transfusions, and to host a Sickle Cell blood drive in Inglewood, California

Teamed up with the American Red Cross and The Links, Inc., to commemorate the contributions of Dr. , an innovator in the realm of blood transfusions, and to host a Sickle Cell blood drive in Keep Austin Fed: Sorted items for food-sustainability initiative with Keep Austin Fed, aiding individuals confronting food insecurity in Austin, Texas

Sorted items for food-sustainability initiative with Keep Austin Fed, aiding individuals confronting food insecurity in Crayons to Classrooms: Joint effort to create essential educational tools for teachers in Dayton, Ohio

Joint effort to create essential educational tools for teachers in Operation Adopt A Soldier: Care package assembly effort in Saratoga Springs, New York , aimed at supporting troops stationed overseas

"We believe the best way to celebrate World Caring Day and World LPG Day is by reflecting on our direct volunteer work within our communities," stated Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "We are incredibly proud of our employees who recognize that assisting others enhances the quality of life for all."

Additionally, Suburban Propane volunteers helped to do their part for the environment with a series of clean-up initiatives as part of the Company's Go Green with Suburban Propane program, emphasizing its dedication to promoting propane as a clean-burning fuel and its commitment to a sustainable, zero-carbon energy future. More than 60 Suburban Propane employees, joined by family and friends, collectively volunteered in their local communities.

Suburban Propane's Earth-focused initiatives include:

Brevard, North Carolina : Participated in the City of Brevard's Adopt-a-Green Space Program, contributing to the cleaning and restoration of the garden at Tannery Skate Park

Participated in the Adopt-a-Green Space Program, contributing to the cleaning and restoration of the garden at Tannery Skate Park Coventry, Rhode Island : Worked with the Coventry Department of Public Works to clean-up local streets

: Worked with the Coventry Department of Public Works to clean-up local streets Detroit, Michigan : Teamed up with the State of Michigan's Island Lake Recreation Department to remove litter and enhance the beauty of local beaches

: Teamed up with the Island Lake Recreation Department to remove litter and enhance the beauty of local beaches Eugene, Oregon : Combined efforts with the City of Eugene Parks and Open Spaces to remove trash and waste littered along the river of Maurie Jacobs Park

Combined efforts with the City of Eugene Parks and Open Spaces to remove trash and waste littered along the river of Maurie Jacobs Park Fort Myers, Florida : Collaborated with the City of Fort Myers to beautify a stretch of State Rt. 41

: Collaborated with the to beautify a stretch of State Rt. 41 Laramie, Wyoming : Assisted Feeding Laramie Valley, a non-profit organization, with preparing community gardens

: Assisted Feeding Laramie Valley, a non-profit organization, with preparing community gardens Phoenix, New York : Teamed up with the Village of Phoenix to organize a street and sidewalk cleaning initiatives

: Teamed up with the to organize a street and sidewalk cleaning initiatives Susquehanna Valley, Pennsylvania : Worked with the Montgomery House Library to clean, organize, and repair items in the library

Photo credit : Suburban Propane

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.