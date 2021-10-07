Suburban Propane Collaborates with Camp Cole, a Fully-accessible Camp and Retreat Facility for Children, Teens and Adults Facing an Illness or Hardship

Eastover, South Carolina Mayor Philip Gunter provided his thanks on the collaboration, "I want to express my great appreciation to Suburban Propane for making such a generous contribution to Camp Cole," said Mayor Gunter. "Suburban Propane recognizes the incredible reward that sporting equipment provides for year-round campers facing challenges that are adaptive and inclusive across all ages. It means a lot to give that kind of support for our Camp Cole community, and we're enormously grateful."

"We are humbled and honored to work with so many incredible organizations that are truly making a difference in their communities," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Camp Cole's mission is to create a place for others to shine and we hope our donation efforts will do just that, allowing campers to experience and enjoy recreational activities during what may be a difficult time in their lives."

"With the help of Suburban Propane, Camp Cole is able to purchase adaptive and inclusive equipment to help children, teens, and adults participate in the transformative camp experience. Furthermore, campers will be able to engage in team building and beneficial sports games and activities," states Founder & Executive Director, Kelsey Carter.

In addition to representatives from Suburban Propane and Camp Cole, State Senator Thomas McElveen (D-35) was also able to be in attendance and take part in the activities.

"Today's event is a fantastic example of how businesses can positively impact the community in a really meaningful way," said Senator McElveen. "Camp Cole's mission to provide a much-needed respite for those facing physical, mental or emotional challenges will certainly be amplified by Suburban Propane's generous donation and volunteerism, and I am so pleased to be part of today's efforts."

The collaboration with Camp Cole is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares corporate initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States. This year, Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares Corporate Pillar is undertaking initiatives to help children in numerous underserved communities; including Albany, NY; Detroit, MI; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

Representatives from Suburban Propane and Camp Cole at a Suburban Cares event in which Suburban Propane donated a variety of adaptive sporting equipment in the development of a new recreational complex. Volunteers from Suburban Propane's local offices assembled the equipment, painted kindness rocks to beautify the area and painted four square courts in the golf cart parking spots beside the cabins.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Camp Cole

Camp Cole was named in memory of Cole Sawyer, an 11-year-old boy who lost his battle to cancer in 2004. Cole and his family would go to a local camp every year called Camp Kemo and there he was able to forget about being sick, remember how to have fun and laugh, play and make new friends. When he passed away, Cole's mother Stacey had this vision to create a camp similar to what Camp Kemo had been for them, but then unexpectedly a few years into planning, she passed away.

Not able to let this vision not come to light and with the help and support from the community, Cole's big sister Kelsey, a University of South Carolina graduate, was able to make this dream come true for her mom and little brother and officially opened their doors on June 16, 2021 to little campers from all over. Today, the spirits of Cole and Stacy shine brightly across our beautiful Camp Cole campus. For additional information on Camp Cole, please visit www.campcole.org .

