Suburban Propane Collaborates with Joya to Provide Car Seat Safety Training and Participates in Spokane Trunk-or-Treat Event

WHIPPANY, N.J. , Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, recently collaborated with Joya , a non-profit providing comprehensive pediatric therapy and support services for children in Spokane County to support the organization's community programming.

Representatives from Joya and Suburban Propane come together to hand out sweet treats at the organization’s annual Trunk-or-Treat. Spike the Bulldog, mascot for the Gonzaga University Bulldogs also joined in on the fun. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares initiative in communities across the nation. (photo courtesy of Suburban Propane). (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) Joya Logo

Suburban Propane's donation will fund car seat safety training to certify Joya staff members to perform car seat safety checks. This includes making sure a car seat is installed properly, and teaching parents to safely and correctly buckle a child into a car seat. Funds also enable certified staff to attend community events and allow Joya to be a location for car seat safety checks.

Suburban Propane volunteers from the Spokane customer service center also participated in today's community Trunk-or-Treat event, hosted by Joya's high school advisory board, where they handed out sweet treats from a decorated Suburban Propane service vehicle.

"As a company that is new to the Spokane area, Suburban Propane is so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with an amazing organization like Joya," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We are honored to be able to make critical car seat safety training available to Joya's staff, and to have participated in the Trunk-or-Treat."

"We are so thrilled to be able to get some of our staff members Car Seat Certified. There is currently a lack of locations for car seat checks in our area. Having Joya staff trained to ensure that infants and toddlers are properly restrained will be a huge benefit not only for Joya families, but for the entire Spokane community. We know this simple check is so critical in keeping children safe." Colleen Fuchs, Joya Executive Director

The endeavor is part of the Company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities including Lake Worth, FL; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Joya:

Founded in Spokane, Washington in 1960, Joya Child & Family Development is dedicated to helping the most vulnerable and marginalized in our society. The non-profit is the only Neurodevelopmental Center of Excellence in Eastern Washington. We currently serve more than 300 Spokane County children a year, age birth to three, with a wide range of developmental delays and disabilities. We help families thrive, so their children can thrive, by offering a comprehensive program of assessment, therapy, education, and support - regardless of their ability to pay. Nearly 70% of the children we serve come from low-income families and qualify for Medicaid. Many of our middle-class families struggle with financial hardships related to mounting medical bills, gaps in insurance and loss of income when a family breadwinner must decrease work hours or give up a job to care for a child with special needs. No matter the situation, Joya is committed to helping parents afford high-quality care, privately raising about $1.5 million a year for uncompensated care and unfunded or underfunded components such as pediatric nursing.

At Joya, we believe in the infinite worth of every human being, no matter how small. We help parents see hope and joy in the beauty of their child, and we give them the skills and support to face whatever challenges lay ahead.

