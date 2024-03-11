Suburban Propane Collaborates with Keep Austin Fed to Sustainably Support Austinites Experiencing Food Insecurity

WHIPPANY, N.J., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today collaborated with Keep Austin Fed , a nonprofit organization dedicated to sustainably alleviating food insecurity in the Austin, Texas area through the distribution of surplus wholesome, nutritious food. The donation is part of the Company's SuburbanCares community-giving platform.

"Suburban Propane is proud to support Keep Austin Fed and the amazing contributions of their volunteers to ensure that surplus healthy food is rescued and redistributed to people in need," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "As we work toward a more sustainable future, we are thankful for organizations like this who make an effort to feed their neighbors and better their communities."

Suburban Propane's donation enables the Keep Austin Fed team to continue their invaluable work in rescuing thousands of meals each month, feeding hundreds of neighbors living with food insecurity, and putting a dent in the amount of food that ends up in landfills, producing harmful methane gas. Representatives from Suburban Propane's headquarters in Whippany, NJ helped sort and redistribute rescued food at Keep Austin Fed's walk-in cooler location near downtown Austin.

"Keep Austin Fed is truly appreciative for a compassionate community that believes that healthy food is a basic human right and that we need to act now to preserve our environment for future generations," said Lisa Barden, Executive Director, Keep Austin Fed. "We are thrilled to collaborate with businesses like Suburban Propane who promote sustainability as a core value. Insufficient access to healthy food options is not a production problem, but a distribution problem. Reducing hunger and helping heal our planet by keeping perfectly good food out of the landfill and getting it to people who need it most is a win-win solution."

SuburbanCares is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities including, Milford, NH; Columbus, OH; Sacramento, CA; Huntsville, AL; Syracuse and Albany, NY; St. Augustine, Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego and Santa Rosa, CA; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares® – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About Keep Austin Fed:

Keep Austin Fed is a nonprofit organization working to reduce hunger and help our environment by connecting surplus food with our neighbors in need. Partnering with grocery stores, retailers, caterers, restaurants, and farms to pick up their mostly perishable unsold food and then redistributing it through one of over 100 partner organizations or through free mobile markets, Keep Austin Fed keeps over 1 million pounds of nutritious food out of our landfill and puts it into the hands of people who need it each year. For additional information, please visit https://www.keepaustinfed.org/ .

