Suburban Propane Supports Anaheim Ducks' Green Night on April 9th with Donation to Anaheim Ducks Foundation

As an Official Propane Partner of the Ducks and Honda Center, Suburban Propane

Raises Awareness of Clean Energy Properties of Propane

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, joined forces with the Anaheim Ducks on April 9th to celebrate the team's Green Night game. Suburban Propane President and CEO, Michael Stivala, presented a plaque to Merit Tully, Vice President, Marketing at the Anaheim Ducks, marking both organizations' commitment to a greener-energy future. This partnership also includes a generous donation to the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, demonstrating their shared dedication to sustainability and community support.

Anaheim Ducks Logo Michael Stivala, President and CEO, Suburban Propane (blue plaid sport coat) presents an appreciation plaque to Merit Tully, Vice President, Marketing, Anaheim Ducks, marking both organizations’ commitment to a greener-energy future. Michael Stivala, President and CEO, Suburban Propane, enjoys the Anaheim Ducks’ Green Night on April 9th with Ducks team mascot, Wild Wing.

As part of the sponsorship, Suburban Propane provided power for the Ducks' Zamboni® Ice Resurfacing Machine and participated in green-themed game-time activities for fans. This collaboration is backed by Suburban Propane's 'Go Green with Suburban Propane' corporate initiative, highlighting the clean burning attributes of propane and renewable propane. With propane serving as a bridge to a greener energy future, this effort supports the advancement of the next generation of renewable energy. Earlier this year, Suburban Propane announced its sponsorship status as an official propane partner of the Anaheim Ducks and the Honda Center for the 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) season.

"We are thrilled to mark Earth Month alongside our new partner, the Anaheim Ducks, during their Green Night game," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "Collaborations with organizations like the Ducks provide us with valuable platforms to promote the messages of our 'Go Green with Suburban Propane' corporate initiative. Through our subsidiary Suburban Renewables, we are proud to offer eco-friendly energy solutions for various applications."

Through the partnership with the Ducks, Suburban Propane expands its roster of sports, corporate, and charitable partnerships throughout its 42-state footprint. As an official propane partner of the team, Suburban Propane powers the Anaheim Ducks' Zamboni® Ice Resurfacing Machine, which features the Go Green with Suburban Propane company branding.

To learn more about Suburban Propane's "Go Green with Suburban Propane" corporate pillar, please visit https://www.suburbanpropane.com/suburban-propane-experience/go-green/ .

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares® – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit SuburbanPropane.com .

About the Anaheim Ducks:

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17. AnaheimDucks.com

