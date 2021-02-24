Suburban Propane Donation allows Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia to Distribute Essential Hygiene Packs and Branded SuburbanCares Toy Bears to Local Children in Underserved Communities

"Through our SuburbanCares corporate initiatives, it's very gratifying to give back to our local communities, especially providing support to underserved children who need it most," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Suburban Propane is proud to partner with Cradles to Crayons in Philadelphia. It's a privilege to assist with the distribution of essential hygiene items, along with our SuburbanCares bears to local children in need during a time when many families continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

This initiative is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares platform, which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across its footprint in the United States. Over the past year, Suburban Propane has undertaken initiatives to feed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Tampa, FL and Washington, DC; and throughout the states of Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.

"The children in our local communities living in poverty have been disproportionately affected by Covid. More than ever, they need support and access to basic resources," said Michal Smith, Executive Director, Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia. "Thanks to our generous friends at Suburban Propane, we're able to satisfy the basic hygienic-needs of 1,000 young Philadelphians. We're very grateful to Suburban Propane for affording us the opportunity to make an impact in the communities we serve."

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About Cradles to Crayons:

Cradles to Crayons provides children from birth through age 12 who live in homeless or low-income situations with the essential items they need to thrive—at home, at school, and at play. Cradles to Crayons supplies these items free of charge by engaging and connecting communities that have with communities that need, collecting new and like-new children's items through grassroots community drives and corporate donations. Working through its network of hundreds of nonprofit Social Service Partners, and supported by tens of thousands of volunteers, Cradles to Crayons-Philadelphia annually helps more than 70,000 children living in low-income and homeless situations.

Cradles to Crayons has received a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for ten consecutive years, among only 1% of the more than 8,000 United States organizations rated by the nation's largest independent charity evaluator. For additional information, visit http://www.cradlestocrayons.org/Philadelphia .

