Suburban Propane Named Finalist in 22nd Annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards

WHIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), one of the leading distributors of propane, fuel oil and related products and services in the United States, has been named a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, an annual program recognizing exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance.

The 2020 finalists , chosen from some 300 nominated entries from over three dozen countries, were recently announced by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets.

Suburban Propane is a finalist for the Targeted Corporate Social Responsibility Award, a nomination earned behind the strength of their SuburbanCares initiative which has continued to provide fuel and meal donations where they are most needed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Nominees were chosen based on their ability to demonstrate a positive influence on surrounding communities, a commitment to fostering teamwork and building relationships while executing their campaign, and a communication program that effectively conveyed the impact of these efforts.

"We are so incredibly proud to be recognized as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Energy Awards for our community efforts as a result of our SuburbanCares initiatives," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We wish all of the finalists the best of luck and are humbled to be considered a socially-responsible company. We place a very high priority on our SuburbanCares platform in making a difference in the lives of those we serve in our local communities across the nation."

The SuburbanCares initiative, a core pillar of the company brand, represents Suburban Propane's dedication to their service communities beyond the scope of their energy needs. The resolve to fulfill this mission became apparent during the initial peak of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Whether it was delivering fuel to keep temporary hospitals running in New York City (a multi-agency effort recognized by Governor Andrew Cuomo), providing meals to frontline healthcare workers at hospitals across the country, or keeping food tents and pantries powered in small towns in New England, Suburban Propane employees have consistently displayed their devotion to the people most in need of support during this global crisis.

According to S&P Global Platts, energy companies from 33 countries have been selected as finalists for this year's Global Energy Awards and a record 300 nominations from 43 countries were received. Considered "the Oscars of the energy industry," S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards program will announce the 2020 winners via live stream at a virtual gala on Thursday, December 10. Suburban Propane is competing against 15 other national and international energy companies in its nominated category for this prestigious award.

Emmy and Tony award-winning actor and comedian Jason Alexander (Seinfeld's "George Costanza") will emcee and entertain at this year's Global Energy Awards program. View this link (https://youtu.be/NwN8FxgAYnk) to watch Alexander's engaging and irreverent Global Energy Awards preview.

To view the full list of Awards categories and list of finalists for the 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards visit: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards/finalists.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, SuburbanCares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About S&P Global Platts

S&P Global Platts is the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to Platts' expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping. S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts .

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Related Links

http://suburbanpropane.com

