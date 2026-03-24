Suburban Propane Expands NASCAR Presence, Now Powering 21 Racetracks Nationwide

Additions of San Diego Naval Base event and Chicagoland Speedway extend the Partnership's role in fueling race day operations and fan experiences

WHIPPANY, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today announced the expansion of its partnership with NASCAR to include 21 tracks across the country, with the addition of the upcoming NASCAR event at the U.S. Naval Base in Coronado, California, and the return to Chicagoland Speedway.

Suburban Propane - Official Propane of NASCAR

Through its partnership with NASCAR, Suburban Propane plays a critical behind-the-scenes role in powering race weekends, fueling track dryers that keep events on schedule after inclement weather, supplying concessions that serve thousands of fans, and supporting campgrounds that help power the full race-weekend experience.

The expansion underscores the Company's growing presence across NASCAR's national platform and reinforces its position as a trusted energy partner, helping keep race operations running smoothly from green flag to checkered flag.

"The opportunity to support NASCAR at more than twenty tracks nationwide reflects both the strength of our partnership and the reliability that propane can bring to large-scale events," said Nandini Sankara, VP of Marketing & Brand Strategy and Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "From drying the track to fueling concessions and campgrounds, propane helps ensure that race weekends run safely, efficiently, and without interruption."

The addition of the San Diego event at Naval Base Coronado is part of the sport's participation in America's 250th anniversary celebrations, and represents a particularly unique milestone, bringing NASCAR racing to an iconic waterfront military installation. Meanwhile, the Chicagoland Speedway marks another key market where Suburban Propane will continue supporting operations and fan engagement.

As NASCAR continues to reach new audiences and markets, Suburban Propane's expanding track presence highlights the Partnership's commitment to supporting major live events and delivering dependable energy solutions wherever they are needed.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 750 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment to Excellence-showcasing Suburban Propane's almost 100-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for safety, dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares-highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane-promoting propane and renewable propane as versatile, low-carbon energy solutions and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.