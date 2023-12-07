Suburban Propane Named Finalist in Three Categories in 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Winners to be Recognized on December 7th at Cipriani Wall Street

WHIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives,  has been named a finalist in three categories in the 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards, which recognizes exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and superior performance in the energy sector.

The 2023 finalists, chosen from hundreds of nominees from 33 countries, with nearly 55% based outside the United States, were announced on September 26th by Platts Global, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets.

Suburban Propane earned a finalist nomination in the Corporate Impact Award – Targeted category for its SuburbanCares® platform. This award recognizes a company that provides leadership and active participation in targeted humanitarian efforts or other events that impact communities. The SuburbanCares® program supports community efforts across the 42 states in which the Company operates, in addition to its national efforts with the American Red Cross. In 2022-2023, Suburban Propane undertook community initiatives in more than 20 locations, providing valuable funding, resources, volunteerism, and goods to support the most vulnerable populations.

The Company was also recognized as a finalist in the Deal of the Year – Strategic category for its acquisition of renewable natural gas (RNG) assets, including the purchase of two operational biogas facilities, one located in Arizona and one in Ohio. The more than $200M investment embodies Suburban Propane's clear strategic vision towards a low-carbon economy by building a robust renewable energy platform. With a focus on renewable propane, RNG, rDME, and clean hydrogen, this investment complements the Company's existing portfolio of renewable energy investments and significantly scales and diversifies Suburban Propane's renewable energy platform.

Finally, Michael Stivala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Suburban Propane earned a finalist nomination in the Chief Trailblazer of the Year category.  This category features a CEO who brings transformational change, takes quick and decisive action, and balances confidence with true vision to inspire the next generation. Under Mr. Stivala's leadership, Suburban Propane is undergoing a transformation pursuant to its long-term strategic growth plan to build out a renewable energy platform.  Leveraging the Company's 95-year legacy as a trusted distributor of critical energy needs for local communities across the United States to meet the energy requirements of society in a carbon constrained economy, Suburban Propane advocates for propane's role as a versatile, abundantly available, affordable, low-carbon energy source, while making investments in innovative renewable and ultra-low carbon alternatives for the future.

"We are incredibly honored to once again be recognized as a finalist in three categories of the 2023 Platts Global Energy Awards," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We commend each of the finalists for their inspirational leadership and are proud to be in such great company with responsible and dynamic leaders in the global energy industry."

To view the full list of Awards categories and list of finalists for the 2023 Platts Global Energy Awards visit: https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/global-energy-awards/finalists

About Suburban Propane:
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. 

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares® – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives. 

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.  

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

