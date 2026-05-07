Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), today announced earnings for its second quarter ended March 28, 2026.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $137.5 million, or $2.07 per Common Unit, compared to net income of $137.1 million, or $2.11 per Common Unit, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA, as defined and reconciled below) for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $175.3 million, flat compared to the prior year second quarter.

In announcing these results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Stivala said, "The fiscal 2026 second quarter presented a vastly different weather pattern across our operating footprint, with sustained colder temperatures and several winter storms across the eastern half of the United States that drove strong heat-related demand, offset by record warm temperatures in the western half. Our operating personnel were well-prepared to safely and efficiently handle the surge in demand and, despite volatility in commodity markets resulting from the conflict in the Middle East, effectively managed selling prices and expenses. I am so proud of how our teams responded to meet the needs of our customers in some challenging conditions, while also maintaining their focus on our customer base growth and retention initiatives to expand our customer base. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was essentially unchanged compared to the prior year and, for the first half of the fiscal year, increased $8.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to the comparable prior year period."

Mr. Stivala continued, "In our renewable natural gas ("RNG") operations, with the capital investments and process improvements implemented since acquiring the Stanfield, Arizona facility, we are continuing to stabilize production and grow RNG injection. Average daily D3 RNG injection for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 improved compared to the prior sequential quarter and the prior year second quarter due to an increase in facility uptime. Additionally, with the completion of our new anaerobic digester facility in Upstate New York and gas upgrading system in Columbus, Ohio, both of which are on schedule to be completed during the second half of this fiscal year, we expect to add approximately 200,000 MMBtu per annum to our RNG platform. During the second quarter, we also recognized a benefit of $3.5 million from the recognition of production tax credits ("PTCs"), pursuant to the release of draft regulations from the United States Treasury, related to D3 RNG injections at our Stanfield facility for the period from January 2025 through March 2026. As D3 production at our Upstate New York facility comes online, we expect to be eligible to earn PTCs for RNG injected from that facility."

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Stivala commented, "With another quarter of strong operating performance, and our capital projects in the RNG platform winding down, we utilized excess cash flows generated during the second quarter to reduce total debt by more than $64.0 million. We continue to take a disciplined approach to the way we allocate capital in the execution of our long-term strategic growth plan – fostering the growth of our core propane business, investing in the future of renewable energy, while preserving balance sheet strength and flexibility."

Retail propane gallons sold in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 of 161.6 million gallons were flat compared to the prior year second quarter, as the impact of cooler temperatures across much of the eastern half of the United States on heat-related demand and contributions from the Partnership's recent acquisitions, were offset by considerably warmer temperatures in the West. Average temperatures (as measured by the number of heating degree days reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) across all the Partnership's service territories during the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were 6% warmer than normal and 1% warmer than the prior year second quarter. Notably, average temperatures in the East were 2% warmer than normal and 3% colder than the prior year, whereas average temperatures in the West were 22% warmer than normal and 17% warmer than the prior year.

Average propane prices (basis Mont Belvieu, Texas) for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 decreased 23.1% compared to the prior year second quarter. Total gross margin of $343.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 decreased $1.6 million, or 0.5%, compared to the prior year second quarter. Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 included a $1.4 million unrealized loss attributable to the mark-to-market adjustment for derivative instruments used in risk management activities, compared to a $0.7 million unrealized gain in the prior year second quarter. These non-cash adjustments, which were reported in cost of products sold, were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA for both periods. Excluding the impact of the mark-to-market adjustments, total gross margin increased $0.5 million compared to the prior year second quarter, primarily due to an increase in propane unit margins of $0.03 per gallon, or 1.7%.

Combined operating and general and administrative expenses of $169.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were flat compared to the prior year second quarter, as higher payroll and benefit-related expenses, higher fuel and other vehicle costs, and an increase in accruals for self-insurance matters, were offset by a benefit of $3.5 million from the recognition of PTCs and an insurance recovery related to the partial settlement of certain claims associated with the Partnership's acquisition of RNG production assets in December 2022.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the Partnership utilized cash flows from operating activities to repay $64.3 million in borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The Consolidated Leverage Ratio, as defined in the Partnership's credit agreement, for the twelve-month period ended March 28, 2026 improved to 4.34x.

As previously announced on April 23, 2026, the Partnership's Board of Supervisors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit for the three months ended March 28, 2026. On an annualized basis, this distribution rate equates to $1.30 per Common Unit. The distribution is payable on May 12, 2026 to Common Unitholders of record as of May 5, 2026.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 750 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment to Excellence – showcasing Suburban Propane's almost 100-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting propane and renewable propane as versatile, low-carbon energy solutions and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to future business expectations and financial condition and results of operations of the Partnership, based on management's current good faith expectations and beliefs concerning future developments. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including the following:

The impact of weather conditions on the demand for propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and other refined fuels, natural gas, renewable natural gas ("RNG") and electricity;

The impact of climate change and potential climate change legislation on the Partnership and demand for propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and other refined fuels, natural gas, RNG and electricity;

Volatility in the unit cost of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and other refined fuels, natural gas, RNG and electricity, the impact of the Partnership's hedging and risk management activities, and the adverse impact of price increases on volumes sold as a result of customer conservation;

The ability of the Partnership to compete with other suppliers of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, RNG and other energy sources;

The impact on the price and supply of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and other refined fuels from the political, military or economic instability of the oil producing nations, including hostilities in the Middle East, Russian military action in Ukraine, global terrorism and other general economic conditions, including the economic instability resulting from natural disasters;

Economic volatility and downturns, including as a result of tariffs, trade conflict and related uncertainty;

The ability of the Partnership to acquire and maintain sufficient volumes of, and the costs to the Partnership of acquiring, reliably transporting and storing, propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and other refined fuels;

The ability of the Partnership to attract and retain employees and key personnel to support the growth of our business;

The ability of the Partnership to retain customers or acquire new customers;

The impact of customer conservation, energy efficiency, general economic conditions and technology advances on the demand for propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and other refined fuels, natural gas, RNG and electricity;

The ability of management to continue to control expenses and manage inflationary increases in fuel, labor and other operating costs;

Risks related to the Partnership's renewable fuel projects and investments, including the willingness of customers to purchase fuels generated by the projects, the permitting, financing, construction, development and operation of supporting facilities, the Partnership's ability to generate a sufficient return on its renewable fuel projects, the Partnership's dependence on third-party partners to help manage and operate renewable fuel investment projects, and increased regulation and dependence on government funding for commercial viability of renewable fuel investment projects;

The generation and monetization of environmental attributes produced by the Partnership's renewable fuel projects, changes to legislation or regulations concerning the generation and monetization of environmental attributes and pricing volatility in the open markets where environmental attributes are traded;

The impact of changes in applicable laws and government regulations, or their interpretations, including those relating to the environment and climate change, permitting, human health and safety, derivative instruments, the sale or marketing of propane and renewable propane, fuel oil and other refined fuels, natural gas, RNG and electricity, including the impact of recently adopted and proposed changes to New York law and changed regulatory priorities, and other regulatory developments that could impose costs and liabilities on the Partnership's business;

The impact of changes in tax laws that could adversely affect the tax treatment of the Partnership for income tax purposes;

The impact of legal risks and proceedings on the Partnership's business;

The impact of operating hazards that could adversely affect the Partnership's reputation and its operating results to the extent not covered by insurance;

The Partnership's ability to make strategic acquisitions, successfully integrate them and realize the expected benefits of those acquisitions;

The ability of the Partnership and any third-party service providers on which it may rely for support or services to continue to combat cybersecurity threats to their respective and shared networks and information technology;

Risks relating to the Partnership's plans to diversify its business;

Risks related to the Partnership's current and future debt obligations that may limit its ability to make distributions to Unitholders, as well as its financial flexibility;

The impact of current conditions in the global capital, credit and environmental attribute markets, and general economic pressures; and

Other risks referenced from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and those factors listed or incorporated by reference into the Partnership's most recent Annual Report under "Risk Factors."

Some of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended September 27, 2025 and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date made. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended March 28, 2026 and March 29, 2025

(in thousands, except per unit amounts)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



March 28, 2026



March 29, 2025



March 28, 2026



March 29, 2025

Revenues





















Propane $ 491,142



$ 525,256



$ 817,532



$ 855,539

Fuel oil and refined fuels

32,354





33,364





50,521





51,025

Natural gas and electricity

8,778





9,025





14,677





15,078

All other

18,932





20,018





38,862





39,350





551,206





587,663





921,592





960,992

























Costs and expenses





















Cost of products sold

207,500





242,362





338,339





389,524

Operating

139,500





139,377





266,659





262,530

General and administrative

30,044





29,911





57,917





56,764

Depreciation and amortization

16,251





17,600





33,115





34,699





393,295





429,250





696,030





743,517

























Operating income

157,911





158,413





225,562





217,475

























Loss on debt extinguishment

—





—





1,183





—

Interest expense, net

19,694





20,567





39,450





40,179

Other, net

555





729





1,256





20,196

























Income before provision for (benefit from) income

taxes

137,662





137,117





183,673





157,100

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

120





(4)





351





559

























Net income $ 137,542



$ 137,121



$ 183,322



$ 156,541

























Net income per Common Unit - basic $ 66,565



$ 64,876



$ 66,416



$ 64,711

Weighted average number of Common Units

outstanding - basic

2.07





2.11





2.76





2.42

























Net income per Common Unit - diluted $ 66,904



$ 65,262



$ 66,712



$ 65,034

Weighted average number of Common Units

outstanding - diluted

2.06





2.10





2.75





2.41

















































Supplemental Information:





















EBITDA (a) $ 173,607



$ 175,284



$ 256,238



$ 231,978

Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 175,340



$ 175,044



$ 258,745



$ 250,345

Retail gallons sold:





















Propane

161,593





162,027





271,758





267,766

Refined fuels

7,469





7,760





12,006





12,127

Capital expenditures:





















Maintenance $ 7,203



$ 8,041



$ 13,316



$ 12,659

Growth $ 17,527



$ 11,268



$ 31,219



$ 30,493



(a) EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding the unrealized net gain or loss on mark-to-market activity for derivative instruments and other items, as applicable, as provided in the table below. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance and we are including them because we believe that they provide our investors and industry analysts with additional information that we determined is useful to evaluate our operating results.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with US GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as determined by us excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, they may not be comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table sets forth our calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



March 28, 2026



March 29, 2025



March 28, 2026



March 29, 2025

Net income $ 137,542



$ 137,121



$ 183,322



$ 156,541

Add:





















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

120





(4)





351





559

Interest expense, net

19,694





20,567





39,450





40,179

Depreciation and amortization

16,251





17,600





33,115





34,699

EBITDA

173,607





175,284





256,238





231,978

Loss on debt extinguishment

—





—





1,183





—

Equity in losses and impairment charges for

investments in unconsolidated affiliates

375





504





896





22,745

Unrealized non-cash losses (gains) on changes in fair

value of derivatives

1,358





(744)





428





(4,378)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,340



$ 175,044



$ 258,745



$ 250,345



We also reference gross margins, computed as revenues less cost of products sold as those amounts are reported on the consolidated financial statements. Our management uses gross margin as a supplemental measure of operating performance and we are including it as we believe that it provides our investors and industry analysts with additional information that we determined is useful to evaluate our operating results. As cost of products sold does not include depreciation and amortization expense, the gross margin we reference is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

The unaudited financial information included in this document is intended only as a summary provided for your convenience, and should be read in conjunction with the complete consolidated financial statements of the Partnership (including the Notes thereto, which set forth important information) contained in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed by the Partnership with the SEC. Such report, once filed, will be available on the public EDGAR electronic filing system maintained by the SEC.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.