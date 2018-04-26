Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to Hold Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

Analysts, investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to management's discussion of Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter results and business outlook by accessing the call via the internet at www.suburbanpropane.com , or by telephone as follows:

Phone #: (800) 230-1085

Ask for: Suburban Propane Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results Conference Call.

In addition, a replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 AM Eastern Time, Thursday, May 10, 2018 until 11:59 PM Eastern Time, Friday, May 11, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing (800) 475-6701, Access Code 447739. The replay will also be available via Suburban's web site until the replay for next quarter's call is posted.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through 668 locations in 41 states.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-partners-lp-to-hold-fiscal-2018-second-quarter-results-conference-call-300637670.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Related Links

http://suburbanpropane.com

