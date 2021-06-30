Suburban Propane Presents Rutgers Alumnus and Disability Advocate, Eric LeGrand, with a 2021 SuburbanCares Award

This award, the first to be presented at Suburban Propane's Whippany headquarters, was presented to Mr. LeGrand in recognition of his ongoing contributions made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation in support of quality of life initiatives and accelerating the discovery of treatments and cures for spinal cord injuries. As a rising Rutgers University football star, Mr. LeGrand sustained a spinal cord injury at his C3 and C4 vertebrae during a 2010 game at MetLife Stadium. Since then Mr. LeGrand has dedicated his life to improving the lives of individuals across the nation who are impacted by paralysis.

"As a New Jersey based company employing several esteemed Rutgers Alumni, Suburban Propane has been following Eric LeGrand's extraordinary story for some time," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson Suburban Propane. "We are honored and grateful to contribute to Team LeGrand's "Walk to Believe" initiative, and to present Eric with our SuburbanCares Award for his outstanding service and commitment."

Suburban Propane's ongoing SuburbanCares brand pillar highlights the company's philanthropic and community outreach efforts throughout its 41-state footprint. This year, Suburban Propane is undertaking initiatives to help children in underserved communities in Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

"I am very thankful to Suburban Propane for their generous donation to Team LeGrand of The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. We are all about growing our family and bringing awareness to people with spinal cord injuries. I'm grateful that Suburban Propane has now joined the Team LeGrand family," said LeGrand.

"The Reeve Foundation appreciates the support from Suburban Propane for Team LeGrand. We are thankful for the generosity of organizations committed to improving the quality of life and well-being for people living with paralysis," said Maggie Goldberg, President, Reeve Foundation. "These funds will expand our resources and advance our mission to discover cures and therapies for spinal cord injury."

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

