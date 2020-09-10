Suburban Propane Teams Up with the Los Angeles Chargers and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to Deliver 1,000 Meals to Children's Hospital Los Angeles

This initiative is part of the SuburbanCares platform, which highlights the company's continued dedication to giving back to the local communities. Suburban Propane has undertaken similar initiatives to support frontline healthcare workers in some of the most affected COVID-19 regions in the nation, including Chicago, IL; throughout Maryland; New Jersey; Syracuse, New York; Washington DC; and most recently Houston, TX and Tampa, FL.

"California has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are honored to continue to show our support in our local communities during these incredibly challenging times," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "We are thankful to Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar and the LA Chargers for teaming up with us to applaud and appreciate all of our frontline healthcare workers at Children's Hospital Los Angeles."

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the top-ranked children's hospital in California and fifth in the nation according to U.S. News and World Report, and provides more than 350 specialty programs and services. Originally founded in 1901, CHLA provides more than 600,000 patient interactions each year.

"Lazy Dog Restaurants is grateful for an incredible partnership with Suburban Propane and the LA Chargers to fuel the dining needs of our Frontline workers at CHLA. Our Lazy Dog team always strives to support the communities we grow with and we are so thankful that this will mark 34,345 frontline meals provided during this pandemic," said Roshan Mends, Principal, Lazy Dog Restaurants. "We are humbled to be a part of this event, for the selfless frontline team at CHLA and thank them all for their unwavering service."

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar:

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area of California in 2003 and showcased a handcrafted menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. It is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guests may continue the experience at home with Lazy Dog's new handcrafted TV Dinners, made in-house, frozen in retro-style trays and ready to pop in the oven. The Lazy Dog at home experience also includes two quarterly membership programs, Pepper's Pack and the LD Beer Club, offered at most locations. Pepper's Pack offers toys, treats and patio dining benefits for the four-legged members of the family, and the LD Beer Club gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has 39 locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com.

