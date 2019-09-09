Suburban Propane to Host First National Hiring Event Across U.S. Locations

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a national distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, announces its first national hiring event during which the Partnership expects to hire Drivers, Service Technicians, and Customer Service Representatives at operating locations throughout the country. Job seekers can visit a participating location on Friday, September 13th from 10AM to 6PM, and Saturday, September 14th from 10AM to 3PM for an immediate on-site interview and to learn more about a career with Suburban Propane. For additional information and a list of all participating locations visit jobs.suburbanpropane.com/hiringevent/.

Suburban Propane has a rich history of community involvement and providing opportunities for its employees, both of which are supported through the Partnership's SuburbanCares initiative. Employee growth opportunities include an Apprentice Program, a Manager-in-Development Program, and a Career Development Program. Suburban Propane is also a proud employer of military veterans, and the Partnership provides a number of incentives to military veterans and reservists through its Heroes Hired Here program. These are just a few of the offerings which, in addition to a comprehensive benefits package, make Suburban Propane a great environment in which to build a long and rewarding career.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through more than 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. Dedication to safety, integrity, and an unwavering focus on outstanding customer service to their customers and the local communities they serve are cornerstones of their core values. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

