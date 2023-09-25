Subway® Challenges Fans to Prove Their Loyalty by Racing to the Top of the World for One Million Subway MVP Rewards Points

-- The ultimate prize awaits Subway MVP Rewards members willing to make the journey of a lifetime --

MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its debut on September 9, millions of Subway® MVP Rewards members have started their ascent from Pro to Captain to All-Star member tiers in Subway's all-new loyalty program. Today, Subway is asking its most loyal members to reach even higher and trek to the top of the world – the northernmost city in the U.S. – by October 13 to earn one million points and be automatically upgraded to All-Star, unlocking the program's best perks.* 

From September 25 to 28, Subway MVP Rewards members can visit SubwayTopOfTheWorld.com and register for a chance to travel to Utqiaġvik, Alaska, between October 9 to 13 and receive one million Subway MVP Reward points. Ten selected MVP Rewards members can claim the ultimate reward for this ultimate display of loyalty. In addition, the selected fans must prove their journey by posting a photo to Instagram standing underneath Utqiaġvik's famous Whale Bone Arches and tagging @Subway to collect their hard-earned points. Subway will also reimburse up to $1000 in travel costs and provide a two-night stay at the Top of the World Hotel in Utqiaġvik. So, in addition to free subs, these MVPs can enjoy the "Gateway to the Arctic".

This adventure represents the upgrade members are getting in Subway's new loyalty program, which includes more ways to earn, more perks, more earning power and, of course, more of their favorite subs. While one million MVP Rewards points and All-Star status will set these ten Subway fans apart, they have some competition for the title of Subway's most dedicated – after one person agreed to change their name to Subway earlier this year to eat and be Subway for life.

To join Subway's new MVP Rewards, use the Subway app, visit Subway.com or enter your phone number at the register at Subway restaurants across the country. For a complete overview of Subway MVP Rewards and the benefits of Subway's new loyalty program, visit Subway.com/en-us/rewards.

About Subway® Restaurants
As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MS) and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins 9:00a.m. on 9/25/23 and ends at 11:59p.m. 9/28/23. ARV of all prizes: $65,600. Odds of winning will depend on the total number of entries received and completion of the Challenge. Subject to full Official Rules, Subwaytopoftheworld.com/rules. Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd., 325 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2023 Subway IP LLC

For more Subway News visit: newsroom.subway.com

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

