Subway® Creates First Never-Ending TV Spot and Teams Up Biggest Menu Change with Biggest Names in Sports

MILFORD, Conn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® restaurants today announced its new Eat Fresh Refresh™ launch with the debut of the first "never-ending" creative campaign, headlined by legends across the sports world. The Eat Fresh Refresh is now live in U.S. restaurants nationwide and celebrates the biggest changes in Subway's history, including improvements to almost every core product on the menu and a better digital and in-restaurant experience to ensure the brand delivers better choices every day.

The new menu items star in the ads with a supporting cast of an extraordinary group of athletes that reinforce the scope of these tremendous changes and embody the idea that to be fresh, you need to refresh. The creative features:

Seven-time NBA All-Star and Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry

23-time Grand Slam Tennis Champion & Entrepreneur Serena Williams

Soccer Champion and Humanitarian Megan Rapinoe

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion and Entrepreneur Tom Brady

Together, this roster of talent announces the brand's many upgrades through new television commercials as well as social and digital content.

Subway fans will also recognize a familiar voice in the brand's new advertising – one of basketball's all-time greats, turned sports analyst icon – Charles Barkley. As the new voice of Subway, the incomparable Barkley lends his humor and familiar tone to these breakthrough ads.

"The Subway Eat Fresh Refresh campaign brings to life how much new we have on our menu and is a significant moment in the brand's transformation journey. As such, one single creative execution or spokesperson wouldn't have been enough," said Carrie Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer, Subway. "We developed a creative idea with a supporting cast of the biggest names in sports to share all of the great changes happening at Subway in a story that continues across multiple spots and formats."

"The effort is supported by one of the largest media investments in the brand's history," Walsh continues. "In my almost 20 years in marketing, this is the most innovative campaign and media strategy that I've ever seen, and I am so excited to launch this unprecedented campaign."

The Eat Fresh Refresh campaign includes on-air and cross-channel integrations that amplify across social and digital platforms. The creative campaign was led by McGarryBowen, with media planning from Carat and activation supported by Current Global, Jack Morton, Proof Advertising and United Entertainment Group.

"We are thrilled to partner with Subway on the launch of their new menu. The star-studded cast perfectly brings to life our strategy of helping Subway guests make better choices and highlights all the new things happening for the brand," said Ida Rezvani, Chief Client Officer of AOR Dentsu.

Matt Ian, Chief Creative officer of DentsuMcgarryBowen added "We needed an idea that was big enough to tell the next chapter of Subway's story. Not just now, but into the foreseeable future as the brand continues to push to be better and better every day."

