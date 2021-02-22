Subway Restaurants Announces Steve Rafferty as Senior Vice President of Development

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® restaurants have announced Steve Rafferty as Senior Vice President of Development for North America.

In this role, Rafferty is responsible for leading the strategic direction for business development, supporting the network of Subway developers and leading growth initiatives for new and existing franchisees.

"Steve has the deep experience to successfully lead teams to achieve new franchise recruitment, unit growth, and new market entry goals. His wealth of knowledge, along with his focus on franchisee profitability, make him an ideal leader for Team Subway," said Trevor Haynes, President, Subway, North America.

Rafferty has more than 35 years in franchise business development. He successfully led growth and optimization strategies at Yum Brands, Burger King, and PepsiCo. He joins Subway from Dunkin Brands, where he served as Senior Director of U.S. Business Development.

