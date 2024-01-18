SUBWAY® REVEALS SIDEKICKS, AN IRRESISTIBLE COLLECTION OF FOOTLONG COOKIES, CHURROS AND PRETZELS

Three beloved snacks — Subway's chocolate chip cookies, Cinnabon® churros and Auntie Anne's® pretzels — take on a new, iconic footlong form, exclusively at Subway restaurants starting January 22

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® announced a big menu update with the debut of Sidekicks, a collection of three new footlong snacks available only at Subway restaurants nationwide on January 22. Subway Sidekicks give fans more of what they love about Subway as the perfect pairing for their favorite footlong, or as a sweet and savory snack any time of day.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9179852-subway-new-footlong-sidekicks/

B-Roll of Subway footlong sidekicks Subway’s new footlong Sidekicks are available in Subway restaurants nationwide starting January 22.

To take snacking to new lengths, Subway's culinary team joined forces with Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's to create a craveworthy new twist on their classic snacks. Subway also spent a year perfecting the recipe for its Footlong Cookie to complete this irresistible new addition to Subway's menu that's big on size, taste and value:

A new Cinnabon Footlong Churro for $2 , is baked to perfection, served warm and topped with Cinnabon's world-famous Makara® cinnamon and sugar.*

for , is baked to perfection, served warm and topped with Cinnabon's world-famous Makara® cinnamon and sugar.* The Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel for $3 , reimagines Auntie Anne's buttery and salty classic, served with a side of Subway's Honey Mustard that takes each bite to another level.*

for , reimagines Auntie Anne's buttery and salty classic, served with a side of Subway's that takes each bite to another level.* The Footlong Cookie for $5* , is back nationwide and better than ever after popping up in select restaurants on National Cookie Day in 2022 and 2023 – it's thick, gooey and packed with chocolate chips.*

"The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong," said Douglas Fry, President of Subway North America. "This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can't get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items. 2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story."

Subway's multiyear transformation journey began in 2021 with an overhaul of its pantry of ingredients and continued to crescendo with significant changes to its entire guest experience, whether dining in or ordering online. While previous menu and experience updates have been focused on Subway's signature sandwiches, Sidekicks puts a deserved spotlight on the rest of Subway's menu.

"We're excited to team up with Subway to bring guests the fun and flavor of two of our iconic brands - Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's," said Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at Focus Brands. "These fan-favorite snacks will delight guests in new, craveable ways."

To learn more about Sidekicks and to place an order for pickup or delivery, visit Subway.com.

*Prices and participation may vary.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2024 Subway IP LLC

For more Subway News visit: newsroom.subway.com

About Auntie Anne's®

With more than 1,950 locations in 49 states and 27 countries as of June 25, 2023, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. As of June 25, 2023 Cinnabon had more than 1,850 locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, universities, at home or in the office. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

Auntie Anne's® and the Auntie Anne's logo are registered trademarks of Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC. ©2024 Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC.

Cinnabon® and the Cinnabon® logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC. ©2024 Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC.

