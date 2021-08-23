Subway® Takes Over Popular Ads to Promote Eat Fresh Refresh™ Menu Changes

MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® restaurants today announced the next phase of creative for the Eat Fresh Refresh™ ad campaign with a series of unexpected takeovers of national and local commercials.

Following the historic Eat Fresh Refresh™ launch in July, Subway has so much new to share that there isn't enough time to share the menu updates in their ads. As a result, Subway purchased space from several popular local and national advertisers. These partners help Subway cover all the new and exciting changes in its U.S. restaurants.

In the first wave of these ads, fans will recognize a few familiar faces in the new campaign, including:

Bob's Discount Furniture, featuring Little Bob.

The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani , featuring famous L.A. personal injury lawyer, Jacob Emrani .

, featuring famous L.A. personal injury lawyer, . Galpin Motors, one of the biggest automotive enterprises in the country, featuring Beau Boeckmann .

These takeover ads are coming to life beyond the screen. Viewers can call the 1-800 numbers featured in the ads for a special recording from Jacob Emrani or Beau Boeckmann, encouraging them to visit their local Subway restaurant or download the Subway app for pickup and delivery.

Consumers will continue to be surprised by additional takeover creative ads that will roll out this fall.

"Our Eat Fresh Refresh™ commercials play a vital role in telling the transformation story that's unfolding at Subway," said Carrie Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer, Subway. "The next phase of our historic creative campaign takes the original idea of 'so much new to share' in creative and unexpected directions. There are even more surprise takeovers that we can't wait to share with our fans later this year."

The Eat Fresh Refresh™ campaign celebrates the biggest changes in Subway's history, including improvements to almost every core product and a better digital and in-restaurant experience, ensuring the brand delivers better choices every day. The creative campaign was led by DentsuMcgarrybowen, with media planning from Carat and activation supported by Current Global, Jack Morton, Proof Advertising and United Entertainment Group.

