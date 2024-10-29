Subway Unveils $6.99 Meal Deal to Celebrate National Sandwich Day

Celebration extends through the holidays with this irresistible deal on Subway's entire menu of chef-crafted sandwiches

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway is serving up serious savings for sandwich lovers nationwide with a new value meal: the $6.99 Meal Deal*. Starting on National Sandwich Day (November 3) and lasting through the last week of December, hungry fans can save on a freshly made meal, starting with any chef-crafted or custom six-inch sub on the menu, a choice of chips or two regular cookies, plus a small fountain drink – all for the crave-worthy price of $6.99.

Fans can access their $6.99 meal by using promo code 699MEAL on the Subway app and Subway.com, or by visiting a local Subway restaurant to enjoy Subway's pantry of bold and flavorful ingredients and a line-up of mouthwatering signature subs. There's no need to sacrifice to save on a great meal, including newly created subs like the Fiery Meatball, Spicy Nacho Chicken or Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken, or a custom creation with all-new ingredients like savory Cheddar Cheese Sauce, red-hot Ghost Pepper Bread and SubKrunch™ topping.

"Our guests want value for their dollar, and at Subway, that means offering quality and great flavors at an unbeatable price," said Doug Fry, President, Subway North America. "The new $6.99 Meal Deal delivers value without compromise for our guests, with unlimited choice, giving them an even more compelling reason to dine at Subway and enjoy a meal that they can feel good about."

National Sandwich Day celebrations and deals don't end on November 3, and the $6.99 Meal Deal continues through December 26. Subway also offers a variety of delicious menu items with everyday value, from footlong and six-inch subs to snacks $5 and under**, including Footlong Dippers and the wildly popular Footlong Cookie. To save even more, Subway's biggest fans enjoy more rewards, perks and points earned per dollar on everyday orders through the Subway MVP Rewards*** loyalty program.

To learn more about the $6.99 Meal Deal and to place an order, visit Subway.com, the Subway App or a local Subway restaurant.

*At participating U.S. restaurants. Meal includes a 6" sub, chips or 2 regular cookies, and a 20oz fountain drink. Add-ons and bottled beverages addt'l. Fountain drinks not available on delivery. Addt'l fees apply on delivery orders. Plus tax. 1 use per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Expires 12/26/24.

**Sidekicks prices and participation vary. Sidekicks prices higher in AK, HI, & CA. Check your app for pricing.

***Subway® MVP Rewards available at participating restaurants. Points may not be earned on third-party delivery orders, ezCater catering orders, or purchases of gift cards.

