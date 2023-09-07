SucceedSmart Achieves SOC 2 Type II and GDPR Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Information Security and Data Privacy

Multinational Corporations Increasingly Trust SucceedSmart for Leadership Talent Discovery with Enhanced Data Security Measures

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SucceedSmart, the award-winning, AI-driven modern executive search platform, is proud to announce its recent SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliance, in addition to achieving ISO 27001 & 277001 certification. This milestone demonstrates SucceedSmart's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security and data privacy, cementing its position as a trusted partner for multinational corporations in the search for exceptional leadership talent.

SOC 2 Type II compliance is a testament to SucceedSmart's unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive information. By achieving GDPR compliance, SucceedSmart ensures that personal data is treated in full compliance with the law. By complying with the GDPR, SucceedSmart assures multinational corporations that each candidate's personal data is treated with the utmost care and in accordance with the highest privacy standards. As US data privacy laws evolve SucceedSmart commits to maintaining continued compliance with each state's respective regulation.

A unique combination of AI technology and human expertise, SucceedSmart's innovative executive search platform revolutionizes the executive search process. Now, multinational corporations can use SucceedSmart's platform to identify top leadership talent globally.

"We're experiencing growing interest and demand from multinational corporations, a trend that propelled us to take decisive action," stated Sanjay Sathe, Founder and CEO of SucceedSmart. "These accomplishments demonstrate our unwavering dedication to data protection and privacy. With these vital compliance credentials in place and the potent capabilities of our platform, Fortune 500 companies can rely on SucceedSmart to discover superior leadership talent, assured in the knowledge that critical data is safeguarded."

SucceedSmart's compliance with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, as well as ISO 27001 & 27701 certifications cements the company's position as a leader in redefining traditional executive search, offering unmatched expertise, cutting-edge technology, and an unwavering commitment to client success.

About SucceedSmart
SucceedSmart is an award-winning executive search platform that leverages proprietary and patent pending artificial intelligence and a unique, privacy-centric approach to match executives with organizations. Committed to diversity and transparency, SucceedSmart removes inefficiencies and inflated costs common in traditional job boards and recruiting methods. To learn more about SucceedSmart, visit www.succeedsmart.com.

