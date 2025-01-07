SucceedSmart Wins Gold in the Most Innovative Company of the Year Category at the 14th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Recognition from the Best in Biz Awards marks SucceedSmart's 20th award win of the year to close out 2024

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SucceedSmart , the award-winning, AI-led leadership hiring platform, won Gold in the Most Innovative Company of the Year – Small (1-99 employees) category at the Best in Biz Awards 2024.

Closing out the year, this recognition marked the 20th award win for SucceedSmart in 2024. SucceedSmart also received awards in prestigious programs including the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards, Globee Awards for American Business, Globee Awards for Disruptors, HR Tech Awards, Stevie Awards, and inclusion on the TiE50 list by TiE Silicon Valley.

The Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. This year's judges were particularly impressed with the winning companies' continued innovation and vast employment of such cutting-edge technologies as AI and their comprehensive approach to workplace benefits and employee wellbeing programs, among other differentiators.

Winners were announced on December 30, 2024 and the full list is published on the Best in Biz Awards website .

SucceedSmart's powerful blend of AI precision and human insight is disrupting the $8 billion U.S./$22 billion global executive recruitment industry. Utilizing an innovative­ SaaS and subscription-based model, SucceedSmart stre­amlines leadership hiring while e­liminating traditional placement fee­s. SucceedSmart uses a proprietary, patented accomplishment-based (rather than skills) algorithm to quickly match best-fit candidates with open positions based on both current and future business needs, leveraging the approach of dating platforms—essentially "Bumble" for leadership hiring.

"Leadership roles are increasingly challenging to fill in today's competitive and dynamic labor market," said Sanjay Sathé, founder and CEO of SucceedSmart. "Traditional executive search firms and mass-market hiring platforms are no longer effective at navigating the complexities of leadership hiring. Recognition by the Best in Biz Awards in the Most Innovative Company of the Year category validates our ongoing commitment to disrupt leadership hiring and deliver diverse, future-ready, visionary leaders for the modern workforce."

SucceedSmart is redefining leadership hiring for the 21st century. Starting with Taylor, our generative AI job description generator, we create unbiased job descriptions in minutes through an interactive process. Our patented accomplishment-based matching algorithm matches millions of executive profiles in seconds and presents the "best fit" candidates. And as part of this process, our large language models (LLMs) surface qualified candidates who otherwise may have been overlooked by traditional executive search and mass-market hiring solutions. Expert human talent advisors then oversee the last mile, reviewing top candidates and only presenting "qualified, interested, and immediately available" talent for consideration.

"Each year, our judges face the challenge of determining winners among equally compelling entries with varying strengths, poring over details and analyzing minute differences to find out who has had the edge," said Best in Biz Awards staff. "Yet, as in years past, what sets our winning companies apart, is not just their growth numbers, patents, or outside validation of their strength. A true sign of a Best in Biz Awards winner is the positive impact they have in the world – the benefits they bring start with their employees, impact their clients, and fill the local and global communities they operate in."

About SucceedSmart

SucceedSmart blends AI-led precision with human empathy to transform leadership hiring, providing companies with diverse, future-ready talent that embraces change and drives innovation. Our award-winning leadership hiring platform challenges outdated recruiting models, delivering faster, smarter connections between leaders and organizations in today's modern, evolving workforce. Fortune 500 companies, mid-market high growth companies, and VC backed startups trust SucceedSmart to help quickly hire qualified leadership candidates. To learn more, visit www.succeedsmart.com .

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

Contact: Beth Kempton, [email protected], 617-640-4743

