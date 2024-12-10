SucceedSmart Recognized with Four Awards in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards, Including Gold in the Best Advance in Unique Talent Acquisition Technology Category

The AI-led leadership hiring platform improved on its award performance following three Bronze Awards in the 2023 program

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SucceedSmart , the award-winning, AI-led leadership hiring platform, won four coveted Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards.

Most notably, SucceedSmart was recognized with two prestigious awards in Talent Acquisition Technology categories—including a Gold Award—for pioneering the world's first AI-led leadership hiring platform, blending the precision and speed of artificial intelligence with the expertise of human recruiters.

Winners were announced on December 5, 2024 and the full list is published on the Brandon Hall Group website . SucceedSmart achieved recognition in the following categories:

Talent Acquisition Technology Award – Best Advance in Unique Talent Acquisition Technology (Gold)

Future of Work Award – Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation (Gold)

Talent Acquisition Technology Award – Best Advance in Emerging Talent Acquisition Technology (Silver)

Future of Work Award – Best Advance in AI for Business Impact (Bronze)

SucceedSmart is disrupting the $8 billion U.S./$22 billion global executive recruitment industry with its powerful blend of AI precision with human insight that delivers diverse, future-ready, visionary leaders for the modern workforce. Traditional executive search firms and mass-market hiring platforms lag in responsiveness and inclusivity, constrained by outdated methods, limited talent pools of qualified leadership talent, and overly automated approaches that neglect the nuanced needs of high-impact hires.

"Traditional executive search firms operate primarily offline and have lacked innovation for over 50 years. In a market demanding agility, accuracy, and inclusiveness, SucceedSmart is the next evolution of executive search—AI-native and attuned to the modern workforce. We're not only enhancing executive search; we're redefining it as the new era of leadership hiring in the 21st century. We're honored to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards—especially with two awards in Talent Acquisition Technology categories—for our pioneering AI-led platform," said SucceedSmart Founder and CEO Sanjay Sathé.

Utilizing an innovative­ SaaS and subscription-based model, SucceedSmart stre­amlines leadership hiring while e­liminating traditional placement fee­s. Based on a super-aggregated data set of millions of executive profiles, SucceedSmart uses a proprietary, patented accomplishment-based (rather than skills) algorithm to quickly match best-fit candidates with open positions leveraging the approach of dating platforms—essentially "Bumble" for executive search.

"In our 31st year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions" said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

About SucceedSmart

SucceedSmart blends AI-led precision with human empathy to transform leadership hiring, providing companies with diverse, future-ready talent that embraces change and drives innovation. Our award-winning leadership hiring platform challenges outdated recruiting models, delivering faster, smarter connections between leaders and organizations in today's modern, evolving workforce. Fortune 500 companies, mid-market high growth companies, and VC backed startups trust SucceedSmart to help quickly hire qualified leadership candidates. To learn more, visit www.succeedsmart.com .

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

