SucceedSmart Recognized with Four Globee® Awards for American Business, Including Gold in the Human Resources and Talent Management Categories

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SucceedSmart , the pioneer of AI-driven modern executive recruitment, received four awards in the prestigious Globee® Awards for American Business .

The annual awards program celebrates the outstanding achievements and contributions of organizations and individuals across the United States who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in business. Winners were selected from a competitive pool of entries representing a broad spectrum of industries and sectors.

SucceedSmart was recognized in the following categories:

Achievement in Human Resources (Gold)

Talent Management Solution (Gold)

Achievement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (Silver)

Digital Workforce Empowerment Achievement (Bronze)

SucceedSmart's unique, double-sided, AI-powered executive recruitment platform empowers both hiring managers and executive candidates. Based on a super-aggregated data set of millions of executive profiles, SucceedSmart uses a proprietary, patented accomplishment-based algorithm to match best-fit candidates with open positions leveraging the approach of dating platforms—essentially "Bumble'' for executive search.

"In today's competitive labor market, leadership positions are more challenging to fill and a traditional approach to executive search—which is often 'clubby,' expensive, non-inclusive and inefficient—no longer works," said Sanjay Sathé, founder and CEO of SucceedSmart. "SucceedSmart's industry-first AI-powered executive recruitment levels the playing field and offers equal opportunities to executive candidates while supporting faster, more cost-effective, and inclusive executive recruitment for businesses."

"I'm honored SucceedSmart has been recognized by the Globee Awards for American Business—particularly with Gold awards in the Human Resources and Talent Management categories—as these awards validate our ongoing commitment to transforming executive recruitment and human resources technology as a whole."

Reach out to learn more about how SucceedSmart is disrupting the $8 billion U.S./$22 billion global executive search industry with its patented, AI-powered executive recruitment platform.

About SucceedSmart

SucceedSmart is an award-winning executive recruiting platform on a mission to modernize leadership recruiting for director to C-level talent. Acting as an extension of talent acquisition teams, SucceedSmart blends technology with human expertise to help companies fill complex leadership roles with unmatched agility, accuracy, and affordability, while promoting diversity and transparency. By leveraging proprietary AI and custom-built accomplishment-based matching technology, along with talent advisors and executive coaches, SucceedSmart drives significant value for organizations looking to fill critical leadership roles. To learn more, visit www.succeedsmart.com .

