SucceedSmart Named a Back-to-Back Winner with Two Globee® Awards for Disruptors in Recognition of its AI-Powered Executive Recruitment Platform

The Globee Awards for Disruptors recognition, including a Gold award in the Human Resources category, follows nine other recent award wins for SucceedSmart

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SucceedSmart , the pioneer of AI-driven modern executive recruitment, was recognized as a back-to-back winner in the Globee® Awards for Disruptors, which recognizes and promotes excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business.

The winners in this year's Globee Awards for Disruptors represent a wide range of sectors, demonstrating pioneering advancements and significant contributions to their respective fields. Winners were announced on May 29 and the full list is published on the Globee Awards for Disruptors website. SucceedSmart won in the following categories:





The Globee Awards for Disruptors recognition follows nine other recent award wins for SucceedSmart Post this

Disruptive Products and Services Awards: Human Resources Disruptors (Gold)

Disruptive Startups Awards: Disruptive Technology Startup (Silver)

SucceedSmart is on a mission to disrupt the $8 billion U.S., $22 billion global executive search industry with its unique blend of the first AI-powered executive recruitment platform and patented accomplishment-based AI matching algorithm, along with human expertise.

While most recruitment approaches match candidates based on skills, this doesn't work for executive candidates. Past accomplishments are a more important indicator and predictor of future performance for senior-level candidates. SucceedSmart's AI-powered search and match algorithm based on accomplishments, rather than skills, received a patent from the U.S Patent and Trademark Office in early 2024.



Based on a super-aggregated cross-industry data set of millions of executive profiles, SucceedSmart's accomplishment-based algorithm matches best-fit candidates with open positions. Expert, human talent advisors then assess each candidate based on qualifications, culture fit, and other criteria to present companies with qualified, interested, and available talent.

"Traditional executive search operates almost entirely offline and is transactional, exorbitantly expensive, inefficient, and exclusionary," said Sanjay Sathé, founder and CEO of SucceedSmart. "Our AI-powered executive recruitment platform significantly reduces hiring time and costs while enabling more inclusive executive recruitment."

"Recognition by the Globee Awards—especially with a Gold award in the Human Resources Disruptor category—is an honor and a testament to our ongoing disruption in the executive recruitment space and broader HR technology industry," Sathé continued.

Get in touch to learn more about how SucceedSmart helps Fortune 100 companies and venture-backed startups fill complex leadership roles with unmatched agility, accuracy, and affordability, while promoting diversity and transparency.

About SucceedSmart

SucceedSmart is an award-winning executive recruiting platform on a mission to modernize leadership recruiting for director to C-level talent. Acting as an extension of talent acquisition teams, SucceedSmart blends technology with human expertise to help companies fill complex leadership roles with unmatched agility, accuracy, and affordability, while promoting diversity and transparency. By leveraging proprietary AI and custom-built accomplishment-based matching technology, along with talent advisors and executive coaches, SucceedSmart drives significant value for organizations looking to fill critical leadership roles. To learn more, visit www.succeedsmart.com .

Contact: [email protected], Beth Kempton, 617-640-4743

SOURCE SucceedSmart