SUCCESSFUL CONCLUSION OF THE DECISION OF THE MINISTER OF FORESTRY, FISHERIES AND THE ENVIRONMENT ON SASOL'S APPEAL RELATED TO ITS CLAUSE 12A APPLICATION

JOHANNESBURG, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders are referred to Sasol's SENS announcement of 8 April 2024 in which it was stated that the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment permitted sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions, generated from the boilers at our Secunda Operations' steam plants, to be regulated on an alternative emission load basis from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2030. It was further stated that the decision was contingent on the finalisation of a further regulatory requirement for it to take full effect.

On 26 July 2024, Sasol received notification of the concentration-based limits the Minister has determined to be applied with the load-based limit. This decision must be read in conjunction with the decision issued by the Minister on 5 April 2025. Sasol can accordingly continue with the implementation of its load-based integrated solution.

Sasol will apply to the local licensing authority to incorporate the above-mentioned limits in the atmospheric emissions license (AEL) for its Secunda Operations, to give effect to the Ministers decision. The varied AEL will enable lawful operations from 1 April 2025.

The decision is available on our website: www.sasol.com.

