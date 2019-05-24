Successful Custom Cabinet Manufacturer, Millwork on 31st, Sold to New Owner by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has successfully completed the sale of Millwork on 31st, a successful and well-known custom cabinet manufacturer serving clients in the Charlotte area. Viking M&A is one of the most reputable business brokerage firms in the Southeast, selling over 500 business in the past 22 years. The December 2018 transaction was facilitated by Viking M&A Senior Advisors, Phil Hagey and Jeff Edge. The original owner and founder of Millwork on 31st, Mike Kelly, felt that it was time to sell his business and reached out to Hagey. Kelly knew that finding a suitable buyer to expand his business was vital to the success of his employees and his business model. "I had a great experience selling my business with the help of Phil Hagey and the Viking team. I was informed throughout the entire process and we were able to find the perfect buyer," Kelly expressed.

Millwork on 31st was acquired by Tony and Kathy Everett, Senior Executives from the automotive and bus manufacturing industry. Everett could see that the Millwork on 31st business model was a good basis for a buyer to grow and add benefit to the existing customer base. The Everett's worked with Edge in completing the transaction. "Viking was very adaptive to the nuances in putting the deal together and was conscious of all parties needs. Viking did an excellent job in merging seasoned executives with an up and coming company that has an immense amount of potential," says Everett. He plans to aggressively move the business forward. "The overall business strategy will provide an opportunity to the management team and the employees of the company to be engaged and successfully grow along with the company. This is good not only for the investors, but for customers as they will see a good customer driven company only get better with the extra resources that are being added. We have a great team with endless opportunities."

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was founded in 1996 by father-son team, Brad and Jay Offerdahl. For over 22 years, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has strived to provide customized exit strategies and M&A representation to family owned, small and middle market business owners of the Southeast. Having closed over 500 successful business sale transactions, Viking boasts a closing rate of nearly 3x the national average and is proud to be among the top 2% of M&A brokers in the nation. Their intermediaries have hundreds of years of collective experience in business transactions and over 50% have owned a business of their own.

To learn more about Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, please contact their office today at (704) 676-0940, or visit their website to see active business listings or request a valuation for your business.

About Bookstore Investments

Founded by Tony and Kathy Everett in 2018 the company is focused on acquiring and developing smaller manufacturing companies by utilizing their 30 plus years of manufacturing operating experience.

