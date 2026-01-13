Beyond Secure Acquired by NuView, a New Managed IT and Cybersecurity Platform

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Secure, an Austin, Texas-based managed security solutions provider specializing in regulated industries, has been acquired by NuView, a newly-formed managed IT and cybersecurity platform backed by RFE Investment Partners and Mansfield Investment Partners.

Founded in 1993 and incorporated in 2002, Beyond Secure has built a reputation for delivering enterprise-grade IT security and compliance services to organizations operating in high-regulation environments. Supported by a loyal client base and experienced team, the company is known for its technical expertise and high-touch service model, earning a 100% customer satisfaction rating.

Beyond Secure's ownership prioritized finding a new owner who recognizes the company's value and market opportunity, ensuring it is well-positioned to accelerate growth.

The transaction provides Beyond Secure with a strategic partner aligned with its focus on compliance-driven services and expanding demand within niche vertical markets. The company will contribute to NuView's broader platform, which brings together managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, and advisory services under a unified operating model.

"This was about finding the right partner, not just a buyer," said Jackson Payne, Viking M&A Managing Partner. "Beyond Secure has spent decades building trust in regulated industries. NuView offers a platform that respects that foundation while creating meaningful opportunities for expansion. We're proud to have advised on a transition that aligns so clearly with the seller's goals."

The transaction was facilitated by Viking M&A's Jackson Payne, Coleman Payne, Ben Omonira, and Matt Gold.

Congratulations to Beyond Secure, NuView, and all parties involved on a successful transaction and an exciting next chapter.

About NuView

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with an office in Austin, TX, NuView provides managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance solutions for organizations in regulated sectors. Visit www.nuviewit.com.

