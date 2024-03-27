Successful Dr.FORHAIR's Hair Loss Shampoo Launch Leads to Renewed 1-Year U.S. Costco Contract

Global Scalp Solutions Brand's First U.S. Costco Launch of Folligen Original Shampoo Met With Outstanding Sales

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.FORHAIR, a global scalp care brand sold 18,000 units of Folligen Original Shampoo at 50 U.S. locations within just 3 weeks of its first offline launch of the product. After successfully being sold online to the U.S. market, this clinically-proven hair loss prevention shampoo was launched in stores on October, 2023 across 50 American Costco branches. This award-winning shampoo was sold in Florida, New York, Hawaii, New Jersey, with a heavy focus on California. The explosive success for the brand's first U.S. in-store launch acts as a swift segue into a renewed 1-year contract with Costco beginning on June, 2024 in 250 Costco branches.

"The root of why our product is well-loved by consumers is the deep trust and confidence that they have for our brand. Over the years, we've honed superior quality, outstanding value, and earned our consumers' trust as a result," said Phillip Kwon, Vice President at Wyatt Corp.

Dr.FORHAIR has led the scalp solutions market in Korea with its focus on clinical evidence that has repeatedly resulted in high customer satisfaction. Customers have long since raved about the hair loss prevention shampoo, with a 99.9% satisfaction rate for improvements in odor and oily scalp (a result of sebum), forelock and side hair volume, and cleanliness.

Along with preventing hair loss, the Folligen Original Shampoo offers clinically proven scalp solutions, lowering excess sebum and dead skin cells while boasting anti-aging effects in just 4 weeks, like boosting elasticity, silkiness, shine, and moisture. It has received an excellent rating for the skin stability test by Global Dermatology Research Institute's Dermatest, showing it to be free of silicon oil, sulfates, and surfactant parabens as well as being hypoallergenic and color safe. This mild, safe, and effective formula has consequently made it a crowd favorite among customers, with scalp changes being reported after just 1 use.

After a successful launch, Dr.FORHAIR looks to gain more attention for its award-winning hair loss prevention shampoo. The two-pack of 750ml Folligen Original Shampoo bottles will be made available in Costco once again this month. "We've worked hard to exceed consumer expectations, and we're excited to connect with more consumers with Costco as a new avenue of communicating our product," said Phillip Kwon, Vice President at Wyatt Corp.

About Dr.FORHAIR: Dr.FORHAIR is a global scalp care brand by Wyatt Corp with Scalp Labs based in New York and Seoul. Using comprehensive clinical research and industry expertise, the brand provides a variety of scalp care products that helps millions of customers worldwide.

