Successful NANOscientific Symposium SE Asia 2024 and Exciting Global Lineup for 2024 NANOscientific Symposiums

Highlights from the NANOscientific Symposium SE Asia 2024

The symposium featured distinguished speakers, including experts from Chulalongkorn University, Nanyang Technological University, TMEC-NECTEC, IISER TVM, and Park Systems Corp. Discussions covered a range of topics, with a focus on scanning probe microscopy (SPM) and imaging spectroscopic ellipsometry (ISE) in various applications.

Speeches highlighted advancements such as an optical fiber sensor for detecting diabetes biomarkers and nanomechanical mapping of viral proteins. Cutting-edge AFM techniques like scanning microwave impedance microscopy and 3D-AFM were showcased for nanoscale imaging. Other topics included improvements in piezoelectric nanogenerators, scalable perovskite solar cell processes, and light-responsive nanoparticles for drug delivery.

A poster session featured innovative research from Asia, with Kankan Swargiary from Chulalongkorn University winning the best poster award for a cost-effective method of growing ZnO nanostructures on optical fibers. Participants also experienced live demonstrations of Park's advanced AFM technologies at the Nano-Engineering Innovative Design Center, gaining hands-on insights into nanotechnology applications. The event fostered collaboration and networking among academics, industry professionals, and researchers, with attendees praising its impact on their work.

Looking Ahead: The 2024 NANOscientific Symposiums

Building on the success of the NSS SE Asia symposium, Park Systems announced the upcoming schedule for the 2024 NANOscientific Symposiums, set to take place in major global regions. These events, known for uniting thousands of international attendees and promoting rich discussions and collaborations in nanoscience, will be held as follows:

China : SINANO, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Suzhou – October 25-26

: SINANO, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Suzhou – Japan : Tokyo Institute of Technology – October 18

: Tokyo Institute of Technology – Europe : Fraunhofer EMFT, Munich, Germany – October 29-31

: Fraunhofer EMFT, – Americas : Arizona State University , Phoenix, Arizona – November 13-14

: , – Korea: Paradise Hotel, Busan – November 21

Each symposium will cover a broad spectrum of topics, including electrical properties in semiconductors, 2D materials, surface science, and molecular biology, with a special emphasis on the practical applications of nanoscience in both industry and academia. Researchers worldwide are encouraged to submit their papers and posters for consideration, with prizes awarded for outstanding presentations.

For more information on the regional symposiums, including registration details, please visit NANOscientific.org/nss2024. Updates on symposium topics, keynote speakers, and other event details will be progressively announced on the website.

About NANOscientific Symposiums

The NANOscientific Symposiums are a series of events sponsored by Park Systems that bring together the global nanoscience community to share research, foster collaboration, and explore the latest innovations in nanotechnology. Since their inception, these symposiums have grown into a key platform for advancing the field of nanoscience, connecting researchers, and inspiring the next generation of scientific breakthroughs.

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is a leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nano metrology systems, catering to researchers and engineers in diverse fields such as materials science, physics, chemistry, life sciences, semiconductors, and data storage. The company's mission is to drive nanoscale innovations that address global challenges and advance scientific discoveries. Park Systems's clients include top semiconductor companies and research universities worldwide. With headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Park Systems is publicly traded on the Korea Stock Exchange. Learn more at www.parksystems.com.

SOURCE Park Systems Corp.