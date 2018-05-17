Successful Retail Entrepreneur and Tiger 21 Chair Joins CEO Coaching International

Swain joins the team with prior experience at IBM gaining recognition as a successful sales leader. He went on to demonstrate his entrepreneurial aptitude by founding and building an international, award-winning chocolate brand and business that he later sold to a strategic acquirer. Swain now participates as a Chair for TIGER 21, which is an investment mentorship for high-net-worth business leaders and is active in a variety of company boards and nonprofit associations.

"Jerry has an impressive background and I am confident he will add tremendous value to our team and clientele," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International.

CEO Coaching International is known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused Entrepreneurs in a data-driven and measurable way to meaningful exits. They coach over 160 entrepreneurs in 20 different countries. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for 4 years or more have experienced an average CAGR in revenue of 40.1% during their time as a client, more than four times the national average. Additionally, clients have averaged 210% growth in profit while working with the firm.

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

