Successful Separation Surgery Gives Hope to Filipina Conjoined Twins in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of Saudi doctors has successfully conducted a landmark separation surgery on Filipino conjoined twins, Akhizah and Ayeesha, granting them a new lease on life and marking another milestone in the Kingdom's renowned Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme.

H.E. Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah with the Filipino conjoined twins and their mother during a pre-surgery consultation.

Akhizah and Ayeesha, just 16 months old and born in Panabo City, Davao del Norte province, Philippines, arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. The twins were accompanied on the journey by Hashima, their 19-year-old single mother who was abandoned by her husband after the birth of the twins. The family's journey was facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the Saudi medical team. The twins were transported aboard a medically equipped evacuation plane provided by KSrelief, ensuring their safe arrival and immediate medical assessment in Riyadh.

The surgery was led by the esteemed Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief and a distinguished pediatric surgeon with over 30 years of experience. Dr. Al Rabeeah has successfully overseen 60 separation surgeries, and the programme has reviewed 136 cases from 26 different countries since the program's inception in 1990. This year alone, Dr. Al Rabeeah has performed four successful separation surgeries.

The twins, Akhizah and Ayeesha, shared one liver, presenting a complex medical challenge. However, the expertise and dedication of Dr. Al Rabeeah and his team ensured a successful operation. The medical team is now closely monitoring the twins' recovery, with optimistic expectations for their health and future.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah expressed his gratitude for the support and collaboration that made this surgery possible. "This success is a testament to the dedication and skill of our medical team and the unwavering support of the Kingdom's leadership. It brings us immense joy to see these children given a chance for a better life," he stated.

The Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme continues to be a beacon of hope for families worldwide, demonstrating the Kingdom's commitment to humanitarian aid and medical excellence. The programme's success not only highlights Saudi Arabia's advanced medical capabilities but also its compassionate approach to global humanitarian efforts.

