Successful Technology Veteran to Join Americaneagle.com in Chief Evangelist Role

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Web design, development, and digital agency leader Americaneagle.com is thrilled to announce that technology veteran Alain "Lino" Tadros has accepted a leadership position with the company. In his new role as Chief Evangelist, Lino will utilize over 30 years of experience and success in the technology industry to drive Americaneagle.com's brand and vision. He'll also lead internal corporate trainings, speak at various conferences, and grow Americaneagle.com's business, with expansion into AI and IoT offerings.

Lino is the current President & CEO of Events XD Corporation, a mobile event app, and he's also a Solution Architect at Solliance, Inc., one of the most prestigious Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and IoT (Internet of Things) consulting firms in the Microsoft Azure cloud space. In his distinguished career, Lino has provided world-class consulting, training, and software development for small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses. He was President & CEO of Falafel Software for 15 years and has been awarded Microsoft MVP status 15 times and the Progress Telerik MVP Developer Expert designation 14 times. An expert in AI, Machine Learning, IoT, .NET, Azure, MVC, Google Cloud, Xamarin, Sitefinity, TestComplete and Web Services, he was awarded the SmartBear Community Hero award for his contributions during his 20-year partnership with SmartBear, an information technology company that delivers tools for application performance monitoring, software development, software testing, API testing, and API management.

Lino said, "I'm excited to join the Americaneagle.com team because of the great people and the great company they've created. I'm passionate about technology and the values and vision of Americaneagle.com align with my own. Helping clients leverage technology to increase their business growth is our mission, and I can't wait to get started."

Tadros is an author of multiple books and an industry renowned speaker that has given numerous presentations in 53 countries since 1994. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of four Silicon Valley corporations.

Americaneagle.com CEO Anthony Svanascini said, "This is an important milestone in our company's history. With his deep industry knowledge and fantastic ability to effectively communicate, Lino will take the lead in making sure our story is promoted and our strategic vision is well-positioned within the marketplace."

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services.

