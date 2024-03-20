SuccessKPI Announces Partnership with Five9 to Unlock CX Intelligence for Enterprise Customers

Five9 customers have access to SuccessKPI's full range of contact center intelligence services for agents, supervisors and executives, from speech & text analytics to complete BI & reporting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., an enterprise AI analytics & automation company, announced its partnership with Five9, the provider of the Intelligent CX Platform. SuccessKPI solutions are now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, making it easy for businesses to integrate AI-powered analytics, real-time and historical reporting, and Playbook Builder™ , an automated action engine, with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

"We're excited to welcome SuccessKPI to the Five9 ISV Program, offering customers advanced CX analytics and reporting," said Brian Bitsky, senior director of business development at Five9. "SuccessKPI's platform facilitates a seamless transition to Five9, empowering customers with reporting and visualizations that matter greatly to our intelligent cloud contact center customers."

Cloud Migration, Simplified

The economic benefits of migrating from on-premises solutions to the cloud are well known, and with SuccessKPI integrated with Five9, enterprise customers will benefit from blending structured and unstructured data in one place with pixel-perfect replications of the charts, reports and dashboards required to drive customer success.

Analytics and Action from All Customer Interactions

Deriving insight from the context and language expressed in customer conversations across all channels are the keys to ensuring the right response is delivered at the right moment. SuccessKPI quality management allows supervisors to automate evaluations and tasks and provide self-directed coaching tools to turn every interaction into an opportunity.

Data Connectors for Deeper Insights

Finally, customer experience has been integrated into enterprise operations to become a key performance metric of growth and retention. Access to data throughout the customer journey provides value to contact center agents, supervisors and executive teams. With over 180 pre-built data connectors and the most popular CRM and CCaaS platforms, business insights just became actionable.

"We are excited to launch our partnership and deliver innovative CX solutions to help enterprises transition to and optimize in the cloud," said Mike Ahnemann, head of strategic partnerships at SuccessKPI. "Being available in the Five9 Marketplace enables our current and new customers to realize cost-efficiencies from cloud migration while gaining powerful analytics and insights."

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary enterprise AI analytics & automation company enabling contact centers to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

