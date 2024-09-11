SuccessKPI Crowned 2024 CRM Industry Leader for Workforce Engagement Management by CRM Magazine

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc . , a cloud-native, workforce engagement management (WEM) platform provider, has been named a top five leader in the 2024 CRM Industry Leader Awards by CRM Magazine, representing the best in WEM.

The editors of CRM Magazine cited SuccessKPI for its Quality Management (QM), Speech Analytics, Workforce Management and other WEM solutions. They highlighted its comprehensive suite of AI capabilities including the native Traffic Forecasting capability that predicts customer interaction volume and staffing needed, factoring in the contact center operator's desired service levels, shrinkage, occupancy target and staffing characteristics as well as agent experience, availability and the working-hour preferences of individual agents.

SuccessKPI was named to the top 5 WEM leaders alongside other established solution players including Calabrio, NICE and Verint.

"Workforce engagement management in 2024 is all about deploying artificial intelligence in quality management, workforce management and performance management," says Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top five leader for workforce engagement management," said SuccessKPI CEO and founder Dave Rennyson. "This is a testament to the dedication of our mission to help enterprises optimize their customer experience. SuccessKPI was among the first to publicly commit to a generative AI strategy and roadmap and our platform, end-to-end, is the most intelligently automated as a result of the forward-thinking work of our product and engineering teams."

According to Precedence Research, the global workforce engagement management (WEM) market is anticipated to grow from $9.4 billion in 2023 to $10.5 billion this year, ultimately reaching $31.4 billion by 2034. Contact center and customer experience (CX) firms are among the most intensive users of WEM solutions to ensure that customer service agents are well-equipped and available when needed to assist customers. WEM solutions are designed to optimize agent performance with the goal of providing the best possible CX.

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary enterprise AI, Analytics & Automation company enabling contact centers to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, business process outsourcing (BPO), financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

