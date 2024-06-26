SuccessKPI Enables Maximus Total Experience Management Solution to Transform the Customer Experience of Federal Agencies

SuccessKPI integrates key technologies that help federal contact center agents instantly connect to valuable insights and resources to better serve their customers.

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI announced it has contributed key technology components in the new Maximus Total Experience Management Solution (TXM) designed to deliver trusted information and government services to transform the customer experience (CX) of federal agencies.

Maximus TXM embodies the innovative customer experience and contact center of the future, delivering a solution comprised of modern integrated technologies, best practices, and advanced cloud AI enabled CCaaS tools from SuccessKPI. Maximus TXM delivers exceptional successes for government agencies by reducing onboarding costs, improving quality performance, and reducing employee turnover.

Agent Assist with Salesforce integration is a key SuccessKPI solution that enables Maximus TXM to automatically integrate people, experience, data insights and secure technologies into one powerful platform for government service delivery with secure connections to Amazon Web Services and the Salesforce cloud.

The SuccessKPI platform provides a conversational, multi-channel, multi-language AI virtual assistant that responds to customer queries using cloud technologies such as Amazon and Salesforce. Whether via web chat or voice, the customer can either be fully serviced by the AI engines or be routed to a live human agent with an accelerated path to resolution based on the bot's analysis and intelligent routing methodology. Integration with Salesforce allows for the storage of the call or chat recording, within the context of other relevant information, enabling real-time intent analysis. SuccessKPI Agent Empower Topic Detection provides a holistic view of the customer for Government contact center agents along with guidance on recommended next best action to service callers seamlessly in real-time, while providing actionable insights and data to improve the caller experience on future interactions.

With SuccessKPI capabilities, Maximus TXM provides key services to enable agency leaders to attract, hire, train, and empower employees to improve customer engagement. Maximus TXM provides the ability to optimize operations for continuous program improvement using data driven insights, all within a government focused FedRAMP compliant environment.

"Federal organizations are focused on critical missions to serve the nation," said Dave Rennyson, CEO at SuccessKPI. "Our mission is to provide the most advanced CX technology that helps agencies better understand and respond to the needs of their diverse constituents within the contact center. And that special mission is accomplished through our partnership with Maximus."

Federal technology leaders can see a demonstration of Maximus TXM during the AWS Public Sector event June 26 and June 27 in Washington, D.C.

The Maximus team developed TXM in collaboration with key technology partners with FedRAMP credentials, such as SuccessKPI, and we anticipate several early adopters," said Joe Jeter, Senior Managing Director, Federal Technology, Maximus. "Maximus TXM gives leaders a powerful new solution they require to improve the total customer experience by transforming the delivery of services for millions of people." To learn more about the Maximus Total Experience Management Solution, visit maximus.com/txm-solution .

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary enterprise AI Analytics & Automation company enabling contact centers to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

