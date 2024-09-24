SuccessKPI First to Deliver All Workforce Engagement Management Motions in Single GenAI Platform with New Workforce Management (WFM) Solution

SuccessKPI WFM Leverages AI for Precise Traffic Forecasting, Staffing

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI announced its new AI-powered Workforce Management (WFM) solution to enable more precise traffic forecasting and staffing for contact centers. The new AI Forecasting capability precisely predicts customer traffic and required staffing down to 15-minute intervals. Better forecasting leads to significantly more efficient scheduling resulting in improved ROI. With this solution, SuccessKPI becomes the first pure SaaS customer experience (CX) innovator to deliver all core Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) functions on a unified, AI-powered data platform.

Named a 2024 CRM Industry Leader for WEM by CRM Magazine and a leader of the most recent 2023 Frost & Sullivan Workforce Optimization Radar report, SuccessKPI can now provide enterprise contact centers with all core WEM functions including advanced business intelligence, speech & text analytics, agent assist, quality monitoring and WFM in one solution. These essential capabilities, combined with its integrated reporting, GenAI Engine and Playbook Builder™, drive powerful CX insights and next best actions to complete the customer journey.

As a global WEM provider focusing on enterprise and public sector customers, SuccessKPI's WEM platform combines AI, analytics and automation to remove the obstacles that contact center agents, managers and executives face in delivering a great customer experience. SuccessKPI's world-class GenAI platform boasts capabilities like AI scoring, deep sense and topic mining, and the completeness of a full WEM solution deepens SuccessKPI's position as a category innovator.

SuccessKPI's AI-powered WFM solution shows significant improvement opportunities for enterprise contact centers such as:

100% increase in SLA performance

80% decrease in manual reporting time

25% increase in agent productivity

"With the help of AI/ML, our Workforce Management solution synchronizes the customer journey with the contact center agent experience by capturing and exploring the customer interaction data to illuminate granular traffic patterns before they emerge," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI.

SuccessKPI can work with any contact center provider, whether cloud-based or on-premises. On-prem contact centers can manage WFM motions with the power of AI instead of onerous processes necessary without cloud APIs. The new SuccessKPI WFM solution provides an easy, stable onramp to AI for these legacy contact centers, saving them from investing in a full cloud migration while still advancing into the future.

Unlike other technologies in the industry, the new solution can natively correlate WFM metrics with experience metrics like EWT, FCR and NPS – as well as connect WFM metrics to key contact center metrics like occupancy to measure efficiency. Bringing all these measurements together is a breakthrough enabling the clearest, deepest visibility of the customer experience to help drive better CX outcomes.

The global contact center market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. According to Gartner, the Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) market grew by 13.9% in 2022. Studies show the total market size was valued at approximately USD $29.9 billion in 2023, with projections to reach around USD $47.6 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the full forecast period.

Within this rapidly expanding market, AI has become a key differentiator and accelerator of performance as well as customer and employee satisfaction. That's why SuccessKPI made a bold public commitment to innovation by publishing its own GenAI product roadmap showing planned advances, including Workforce Management with AI Forecasting.

Generative AI offers a more sophisticated approach to demand forecasting by leveraging advanced Large Language Models (LLMs). Generative AI models can analyze large volumes of historical data, including customer behavior patterns, sales records and external factors such as economic indicators and seasonality. These models can generate more accurate demand forecasts by considering multiple variables and complex relationships.

With AI and advanced analytics, cloud contact center operators get a complete and transparent view of their customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) all in one place. Contact center operators can build accurate forecasts with SuccessKPI's advanced deep learning algorithms that automatically detect and account for trends and anomalies in their traffic patterns.

Automated scheduling, regardless of shift, provides agents with efficient workflows that improve employee satisfaction and meet customer expectations with the right staffing levels. Intraday staffing changes can also be recommended and tracked by operators and agents in real time. Agents gain a sense of control through the ability to easily request schedule changes such as requesting and tracking time off.

Specialty dashboards provide full visibility into customer interactions and enable operators to drill down into any interaction handled by any agent to help better understand which interactions are driving the aggregate performance of the contact center. All the WFM data is integrated and available in a centralized data warehouse for customers to visualize in any possible way. SuccessKPI has pre-built data pipes and connectors to 180+ CX platforms and exceeds rigorous third-party security standards.

For more information about SuccessKPI's workforce management solution go to https://successkpi.com/workforce-management/

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI, is a global, AI Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) provider enabling contact centers to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. Learn more at http://www.successkpi.com,

