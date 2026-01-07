SuccessKPI Named a Leader in the 2025 Frost & Sullivan WEM Radar™

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, a leading AI-powered workforce engagement management (WEM) provider, has been recognized by market research firm Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™: Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) report. This marks the company's second consecutive year on the coveted radar, underscoring its ongoing innovation and market growth.

This honor follows Frost & Sullivan's recent recognition of SuccessKPI as a Customer Value Leader for 2025, which reflects the company's overall return on investment performance for contact center clients across industries and government.

According to Frost & Sullivan, SuccessKPI's unified WEM platform — built on a serverless, SaaS architecture — brings together critical domains such as workforce management, conversation analytics, quality monitoring and agent/supervisor assistance. This architecture enables real-time data access across all modules, allowing contact center operators and managers to generate insights, coach agents and take actions seamlessly.

Frost & Sullivan lauded SuccessKPI's 30% generative AI adoption rate and new Last-Mile Connectivity solution, which provides advanced monitoring for agent desktops, headsets, bandwidth and connectivity.

The Radar report highlighted SuccessKPI's "standout product categories" top performers as GenAI Deep Prompts, Topic Miner and Automated Quality Monitoring (Auto-QM). These innovations help customers analyze up to 100% of interactions across multiple languages, surface compliance risks, coach dynamically and detect emerging customer intents and operational patterns — all at speed and scale.

"SuccessKPI's seamless AI integration, intuitive usability, affordability, data-first approach, GenAI security policies, and investment in customer education make it a market leader and vendor to watch in 2025 and beyond," said Ankita Singh, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan.

"In the contact center environment, employee experience and customer experience are deeply interconnected," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "Our AI-driven WEM tools give busy agents real-time insight, feedback and guidance, boosting agent performance and, most importantly, the customer experience."

Frost & Sullivan's evaluation also noted SuccessKPI's 50% global growth in 2024 – 75% in North America – with a similar trajectory expected for full year 2025. Frost & Sullivan attributed SuccessKPI's growth to its advanced GenAI capabilities and customer value methodology best practices. You can get a download of the report by visiting https://successkpi.com/frost-radar-wem/.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is a global research and consulting firm that identifies growth opportunities and disruptive technologies for businesses, governments and investors. Its Frost Radar™ reports showcase the most innovative and high-performing companies in a variety of markets.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a cloud-native, workforce engagement management (WEM) platform that is revolutionizing how contact centers can utilize artificial intelligence and data automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI is trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. With over 180 integrations and recognition as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 and 2025 WEM Frost Radar™ and CRM Magazine's 2024 Industry Leader Awards, SuccessKPI continues to set the standard for AI-driven contact center optimization solutions.

