SuccessKPI names Don Keane as Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

SuccessKPI

06 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

Go-to-market veteran joins the contact center analytics leader to head up go-to-market strategy and further define SuccessKPI's position as a category leader.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a SaaS Contact Center Insight and Action Platform provider, has appointed Don Keane as Chief Marketing Officer. He will report directly to SuccessKPI Chief Executive Officer Dave Rennyson. He will work closely with marketing, sales, channel, customer success, and product teams to direct a unified go-to-market strategy that generates and meets market demand.

Prior to SuccessKPI, Keane served as chief marketing officer (CMO) of Instapage, a leading SaaS-based, adtech company based in San Francisco and before that was SVP Marketing & Partnerships at Smartlinx, a leading cloud WFM company, which recently sold to PE in 2023. Keane also served as CMO of Globalization Partners, a cloud services PEO company and as vice president of marketing for cloud services at Genesys following the acquisition of CCaaS pioneer Angel where he served as vice president of marketing and business development.

Keane has also formerly served as managing director with global brand responsibilities at EarthLink and held marketing leadership positions at Intuit, General Mills, MetTel, and Rust-Oleum.

"Don will contribute directly to our mission to improve business outcomes for our enterprise and government clients."   Said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "As an early advisory board member at SuccessKPI, Don established an integral place on our team and is uniquely positioned to compound our accelerating growth and increase our impact on this market." 

Based in Washington, D.C., Keane holds an MBA from UCLA. To see other career opportunities at SuccessKPI, visit https://successkpi.com/careers/.  

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary on-demand experience analytics software provider enabling organizations to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

Digital Networks

Web: https://www.successkpi.com
Blog: https://www.successkpi.com/blog
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/successkpi
Twitter: https://twitter.com/successkpi

SOURCE SuccessKPI

Also from this source

Independent Survey: US, UK Companies Among Leaders in Cloud Contact Center Results but Lag in Technology Optimization

Independent Survey: US, UK Companies Among Leaders in Cloud Contact Center Results but Lag in Technology Optimization

US businesses are ranked among both the best and worst in the world in an important application of cloud technology, according to a recent study by...
SuccessKPI Joins the Zoom ISV Exchange Program to Form Strategic Partnership

SuccessKPI Joins the Zoom ISV Exchange Program to Form Strategic Partnership

SuccessKPI, Inc., a leading, cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, announced today their solution is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.