SuccessKPI Recognized as a Leader of the Frost Radar™: Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) for Second Consecutive Year

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI is listed among the leaders of Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar™: Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) 2024 for the second consecutive year. WEM tools, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), have become crucial investments as contact center agent/supervisor retention and upskilling surge as priorities, according to the report.

SuccessKPI Recognized as a Leader of the Frost RadarTM: Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) for Second Consecutive Year.

Frost & Sullivan noted that SuccessKPI's approach toward AI and its strategic investments in the development of AI capabilities have resonated well in the market as demonstrated by the company's growth. SuccessKPI's AI philosophy that "the product is AI" and "AI is the product" has driven seamless AI integration in all its products and is responsible for frictionless product adoption among SuccessKPI's customers.

"SuccessKPI's seamless AI-integration, intuitive usability, affordability, data-first approach, GenAI security policies, and investment in customer education make it a vendor to watch out for in 2025 and beyond," wrote Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Ankita Singh.

More information on the report is available at https://successkpi.com/frost-radar-wem/.

"In the contact center environment, employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) are interdependent so agents must be nurtured and equipped for success," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "And the best way to empower agents is by enabling them with WEM AI tools that will help them serve customers more effectively and efficiently with real-time insights, improving both the employee experience and the customer experience in the process."

Companies recognize that contact centers have transformed into customer engagement hubs and transitioned from cost to profit centers through new technologies that open opportunities for cross selling and upselling. This realization draws investments toward WEM solutions that boost contact center workforce performance and engagement, the researchers wrote.

Frost & Sullivan credited SuccessKPI with a strong performance from its AI-powered portfolio of WEM optimization solutions for Workforce Management, Conversation Analytics, Speech & Text Analytics, Quality Management and Agent & Supervisor Assistance.

SuccessKPI has bolstered its investment in GenAI use cases across:

Business intelligence and reporting (a GenAI co-pilot to create dashboards and reports using natural language)

Speech and text analytics (GenAI-powered deep sense, topic mining and phrase recommendation)

QM (a GenAI evaluator co-pilot for real-time recommendations, feedback and agent recommendations)

Agent assist (a GenAI powered knowledge search across customer relationship management systems and real-time call summarization).

SuccessKPI's goal with incorporating AI into these offerings is to empower four personas —agents, supervisors, executives and data analysts — by effectively sharing data, insights and connected workflows to boost CX, EX and operational excellence.

The report noted SuccessKPI's 192% revenue growth in 2022 over 2021 and more than 161% revenue growth in 2023 compared to 2022. Frost & Sullivan observed that the advancements of AI to the SuccessKPI WEM platform have been a significant driver with 90% average year-over-year revenue growth in the last three years (2021–2023). The company recently announced a three-fold growth increase in Latin America, mostly due to the adoption of AI-based scoring and auto-QM. The fastest customer growth was in the finance, travel, healthcare, business process outsourcing and federal and state sectors.

The company's growing partner network includes Cisco, Zoom, Genesys, Amazon Connect, Talkdesk, Twilio, LiveVox, Five9, Avaya, SurveyDynamics, Salesforce, UJet and Zoom. SuccessKPI's recent partnerships with Cisco, Kore.AI and Zoom expansions to add phone and meetings (in addition to Zoom Contact Center — and connecting all three) are strong examples of the company's tactical channel strategy. Additionally, SuccessKPI's no-code data pipes that consolidate data across multiple sources and blend it with the CX data enable customers to have a single intelligence layer on top of their CCaaS solutions, making SuccessKPI a preferred technology partner, according to the report.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary enterprise AI, Analytics & Automation company enabling contact centers to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, business process outsourcing (BPO), financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

Social Networks:

SOURCE SuccessKPI